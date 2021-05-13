Frost & Sullivan Reveals 8 Predictions for the 2021 Homes & Buildings Industry

Frost & Sullivan experts John Raspin , Partner, Melvin Leong , Global Leader, and Anirudh Bhaskaran , Senior Industry Analyst, invite you to join them for the Growth Opportunity briefing, " Top 8 Predictions in the Global Homes & Buildings Industry, 2021 ," on May 20 at 9 a.m. BST . The session will help homes & buildings industry participants align their post-COVID-19 strategies with growth opportunities, strategic imperatives, key use cases and best practices identified by Frost & Sullivan.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/5nn

Attend this briefing to:

Learn about the top-level trends and key growth opportunities homes & buildings industry participants should look for in the post-COVID-19 environment.

Identify the intelligent building technologies that will be critical for industry growth in 2021 and beyond.

Discover the resilient business models that will drive digital service innovations in the homes & buildings industry.

Examine the companies responding to the changing business environment as a result of the pandemic.

The event will be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti.



About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Press Contact:

Jaylon Brinkley

Frost & Sullivan

+1 (210) 247 2481

[email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

