Frost & Sullivan Reveals Non-contact Patient Monitoring Technologies to Revolutionize Healthcare

"The healthcare industry is shifting its focus to value-based, patient-centric remote monitoring solutions, providing a fillip to the research of non-contact monitoring technologies," said Ashish Kaul, Technical Insights Senior Research Analyst. "Non-contact technologies are unobtrusive, cost-effective, and can be used to monitor multiple users, making them an effective solution for monitoring patients en masse."

Kaul added: "The current COVID-19 pandemic situation offers a huge opportunity for non-contact patient monitoring technologies as they facilitate the early detection of respiratory complications in suspected patients. The adoption of non-contact monitoring methods will also reduce the chances of infection among physicians and healthcare workers. These technologies can also be leveraged by pharmaceutical companies to monitor the results of the drugs developed by them."

For further revenue opportunities, market participants should explore:

Sound analysis technology for remote monitoring of influenza-like illness (ILI) patients based on their cough.

patients based on their cough. Video-based, non-contact monitoring technology that can diagnose mental stress by detecting physiological and emotional signs such as depression, anger, and restlessness.

by detecting physiological and emotional signs such as depression, anger, and restlessness. Radar sensor technology that can track respiration and heart rate for symptoms of respiratory diseases such as asthma, COPD, and COVID-19.

that can track respiration and heart rate for symptoms of respiratory diseases such as asthma, COPD, and COVID-19. Non-contact, sensor-based technology that can track heart rate, respiration rate, and blood pressure for individuals interested in health and fitness .

that can track heart rate, respiration rate, and blood pressure for individuals interested in . The telehealth market, which will experience a significant increase due to mobile platform technology.

Advanced Non-contact Patient Monitoring Technologies: A New Paradigm in Healthcare Monitoring is part of Frost & Sullivan's global TechVision Growth Partnership Service program.

