Frost & Sullivan Reveals the 50 Game-changing Technologies Transforming the Future

TechVision's annual Top 50 Emerging Technologies research is an extraordinary and comprehensive analysis of the most disruptive technologies that will impact multiple industries, applications, and regions. These technologies are distributed across nine key clusters and represent the bulk of R&D and innovation activity today. Each cluster consists of a unique group of game-changing technologies that are attracting huge investments, powering cutting-edge developments, and driving the creation of new products and services through convergence.

Join Frost & Sullivan's Richard Sear, Partner, Senior Vice President and Chief Solutions Architect, for the Growth Opportunity briefing, "The 2021 Top 50 Technologies Transforming the Future," on April 27 at 11 a.m EDT or April 29 at 11:00 a.m JST. In this webinar, understand how these converging technologies will open up unprecedented opportunities for new revenue models and innovative solutions that will transform the world. In addition, learn how your technology developments compare to the most influential technologies over the past six years and next four, and what to do differently now to increase success rates in the future.

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Discover the most valuable technologies poised to impact the world over the next 12-18 months, including autonomous mobile robots, hyperspectral imaging, digital biomarkers and therapeutics, solid-state battery and Flash LiDAR .

and . Gain insights into the technology advancements made over the past year as a result of constantly churning tech ecosystems and how to capitalize on them to drive positive outcomes.

as a result of constantly churning tech ecosystems and how to capitalize on them to drive positive outcomes. Understand the key growth opportunities, financing and new business models in trending technologies such as intelligent medical triage, robotics exoskeletons, cognitive radio, and more.

such as intelligent medical triage, robotics exoskeletons, cognitive radio, and more. Get a first-hand look at Frost & Sullivan's comprehensive, proprietary TechVision platform, which includes strategic analysis tools such as Macro Technology Cluster Comparison and Technology Benchmarking, as well as Technical Insights, including IP activity and regional implications.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

