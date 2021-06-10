Frost & Sullivan Spotlights Solar PVs and the Changing Market Dynamics Expected through 2030

Frost & Sullivan Industry Director Jonathan Robinson invites you to the upcoming Growth Opportunity briefing, " $2 Billion of Investment for Solar PV in a Decade—Are We Moving into the Endgame Victory for Renewable Energy?" on June 16 at 10 a.m. EDT . The briefing will provide an outlook of the solar PV industry and dissect the changing market dynamics expected for the next decade.

Attend this briefing to:

Identify the hottest regional markets for solar PV investment through 2030.

Examine the expected growth of utility, commercial, and residential PV sectors.

Profile new technology innovations predicted to improve solution offerings and drive future growth.

Discuss how the value chain will evolve as consolidation and cross-sector partnerships drive further market development.

Analyze service propositions evolving to meet the needs of aging assets and greenfield solar farms operating in harsh environmental conditions.

