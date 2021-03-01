Frost & Sullivan to Examine Circular Economy Trends Transforming the Polymer Industry

Upcoming webinar to highlight how circular economy will become a reality for chemical companies in the near future

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The chemical industry is an essential part of our modern society, creating the necessary materials to build our homes and vehicles, and keep our food safe and fresh. With population growth and increased consumption, organizations face pressure to ensure these materials are used wisely and responsibly. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has re-emphasized the importance of responsible use. Historic business models are transforming to remain competitive, and chemical companies are working in new ways to build a circular economy.