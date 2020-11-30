Frost & Sullivan Unfolds 5 Growth Opportunities in the Connected Work Industry for 2021

Cloud meetings, messaging, calling, and customer-care solutions came to the forefront during the pandemic as they provided the lifeline that remote workers and customers needed when access to company premises became severely restricted. To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2021, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts have compiled a complimentary insight: Top 5 Growth Opportunities in the Connected Work Industry for 2021 – What You Need to Know Now.

To download the complimentary insight, please visit: http://frost.ly/4xa

Gain insight into exciting new growth opportunities, strategic recommendations, best practices, and future developments in the following areas:

Work in the cloud Video-first user experiences Mobile-ready communications and collaboration solutions Programmable platforms Cognitive collaboration

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:

Francesca Valente

Global Corporate Communications

E: [email protected]

http://ww2.frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

