Frost & Sullivan's Start-up Growth Accelerator Program Accepting Applications for Singapore Event

SINGAPORE, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's start-up growth acceleration program kick-starts in Singapore. The focus areas for the Singapore event are Aerospace & Defense, Digital Transformation, Intelligent Mobility, Visionary Sciences, Electronics, Energy & Environment, Transformational Health and Automation.

Selected start-ups shall be part of the Companies to Action (C2A) program. The companies will be guided by an advisor from Frost & Sullivan's senior management team and given access to Frost & Sullivan's research and its global network to find partners, customers, investors and potential M&A interests.

Start-ups can send their business plans to c2a@frost.com to be considered for the program. The application deadline is 21 September 2018.

Shortlisted start-ups will be invited to the Singapore "Visionary Innovator" event on 5 October 2018, where they can pitch their technology, product or service.

Traditionally, Frost & Sullivan has focused on helping large MNCs with their growth strategy and counts over 80% of the global 1000 companies as its clients. Sustaining the growth of start-ups requires practical, value-based programs tailored to their growth stage. Acknowledging this, Frost & Sullivan's C2A program provides crucial support.

"Our clients in over 60 countries and 14 core industries are always on the lookout for the next hot companies to invest in, partner with, or acquire. C2A would be the perfect platform for both the start-ups and our traditional MNC clients to find their match," said Aroop Zutshi, Managing Partner & President at Frost & Sullivan.

"Through C2A, Frost & Sullivan will help start-ups gain growth opportunity insights from its renowned research platform, which is currently accessed by leading MNCs and agencies globally. Frost & Sullivan thought leaders will take up advisory roles in selected start-ups, actively engaging with the start-up in the three linked spheres of Vision and Strategy, Brand and Demand, and Technology and IP," he added.

For more information on Frost & Sullivan's C2A GP program, please visit: https://ww2.frost.com/consulting/companies-action-growth-partnership/

