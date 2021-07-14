Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition Honors Industry-leading Companies at the 2021 Asia-Pacific Virtual Awards Ceremony

Sixteen companies recognized for their exemplary performance and valuable contributions in shaping new trends across Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan honored leading companies in the region at the 19th annual Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards on 14 July. At its first virtual awards ceremony of the year, Frost & Sullivan presented 16 awards to Asia-Pacific's leading organizations for elevating performance benchmarks and for their outstanding industry achievements.

Congratulating the 2021 winners and recognizing their best-in-class performance, Senior Vice President Sapan Agarwal of Frost & Sullivan in Asia-Pacific said, "This year, we turn 60 as an organization ourselves, and over these years, companies that have inspired us the most are the ones who have been part of the solution to address global challenges. Award recipients tonight have rediscovered business models, redesigned value chains, and have successfully recreated foundations for sustained growth amid the unprecedented disruption by the Covid-19 pandemic."

The award recipients were identified using Frost & Sullivan's proprietary, measurement-based methodology derived from extensive primary and secondary research, in-depth interviews, analyses, and industry benchmarking. Numerous award categories were carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and highlight emerging trends in Asia. A detailed study was further conducted on each of the nominated companies, focusing on real-time performance indicators, such as market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation. The companies that emerged represent outstanding leaders that are driving positive trends in the Asia-Pacific economy.

Award Titles and Categories Award Recipients Global and Regional Titles 2021 Global Enterprise Imaging Solutions Product Leadership Award Mach7 Technologies 2021 Asia-Pacific Clinical Oncology Next-generation Sequencing Workflow Solutions Product Leadership Award ACT Genomics 2021 Asia-Pacific Telecoms Tower Company of the Year Award edotco Group Sdn Bhd 2021 Asia-Pacific Functional Service Provider Pharmaceutical Competitive Strategy Leadership Award Labcorp Drug Development 2021 Asia-Pacific SME Accounting Software Vendor of the Year Award Xero Limited 2021 Asia-Pacific Customer Service Software Customer Value Leadership Award Zendesk Country Titles 2021 Australia Cloud Infrastructure Services Company of the Year Award Telstra 2021 Greater China CRO Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award Viva Biotech Holdings 2021 Indonesia In Vitro Fertility Company of the Year Award Morula IVF Indonesia 2021 Indonesia Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Company of the Year Award PT Infomedia Nusantara 2021 Japan Contact Center Customer Value Leadership Award Rakuten Communications Corp 2021 Malaysia Facilities Management Competitive Strategy Leadership Award GFM Services Berhad 2021 Malaysia Hospital Company of the Year Award Subang Jaya Medical Centre 2021 Malaysia Mobile Services Company of the Year Award U Mobile 2021 Singapore Women's Health Entrepreneurial Company of The Year Award (Clinical Laboratories) INEX Innovate 2021 Thailand Data Center Services Company of the Year Award True Internet Data Center Co., Ltd.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

