Frost and Sullivan Recognizes Clarius Mobile Health with North American Portable Ultrasound Award for Excellence in Best Practices

Clarius wins Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its growth strategy and visionary innovation in the North American portable ultrasound industry.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarius Mobile Health announced today that it has received Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Best Practices Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the North American portable ultrasound industry. The American business consulting and market research firm has recognized Clarius for its visionary understanding of how best to address new challenges and opportunities in the rapidly-growing, portable ultrasound industry.

"Frost & Sullivan reserves this recognition for companies at the forefront of innovation and growth in their respective industries. Driving innovation and growth is a difficult task made even harder by the strategic imperatives forcing change today, such as disruptive technologies, value chain compression, industry convergence, and new business models," says Darrell Huntsman, Chief Executive Officer of Frost and Sullivan. "In this context, Clarius Mobile Health Corp's recognition signifies an even greater accomplishment."

Frost & Sullivan applies a rigorous analytical process to evaluate multiple nominees for each award category before determining the final award recipient. A dedicated team of analysts performed a detailed evaluation of best practices criteria related to technology and business impact. Clarius excelled in many areas including commitment to innovation and creativity to meet ever-evolving customer needs.

"It's a tremendous honor to be recognized by the Frost & Sullivan team for our customer-focused innovations," says Ohad Arazi, President of Clarius Mobile Health. "Our overarching goal at Clarius is to advance patient care by developing affordable and easy to use ultrasound solutions for all clinicians by unlocking access to medical imaging in every setting."

Earlier this year, Clarius was the first of the leading handheld ultrasound manufacturers to introduce a third-generation line of scanners. Unlike other portable ultrasound systems, Clarius delivers a specialized experience with seven AI-powered wireless scanners and advanced cloud-connected Software-as-a-Service packages designed to optimize imaging across medical specialties and applications.

"An ultrasound system used to be on a bulky cart that you had to wheel into tight spaces," Ohad explains. "Now emergency physicians are pulling Clarius ultrasound from their pocket to make a rapid diagnosis at the bedside, cosmetic clinicians are carrying it from patient to patient to guide safer medical aesthetic procedures, and sports physicians are examining athletes on the playing field."

With the announcement of the award, Frost and Sullivan has released a 10-page report, recognizing Clarius for its leadership in advancing artificial intelligence and machine learning to make point-of-care imaging accessible to more medical professionals. "By integrating ML and AI, the Clarius Ultrasound App identifies the patient's anatomy at the macro level and automatically selects the correct preset," says Neeraj Nitin Jadhav, F&S Industry Analyst, "this allows new users to obtain high quality images of organs without requiring years of expert training." The report is available for download on the Clarius website.

About Clarius Mobile Health

Clarius is on a mission to make accurate, easy-to-use, and affordable ultrasound tools available to all medical professionals in every specialty. With decades of experience in medical imaging, the team knows that great ultrasound imaging improves confidence and patient care. Today, Clarius handheld wireless ultrasound scanners connect to iOS and Android devices, delivering high-resolution ultrasound images traditionally only available with bulkier, high-end systems at a fraction of the cost.

More than two million high-definition scans have been performed using Clarius wireless handheld scanners. Clarius scanners are available in over 90 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.clarius.com.

