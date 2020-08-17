Frost Radar™: European Endpoint Security Market, 2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data breaches are inevitable in the enterprise space, and endpoints continue to be a popular vector of cyberattacks. In response, endpoint security tools have evolved from signature-based antivirus to advanced endpoint security solutions.Endpoint security includes host-based software products that secure computing devices such as laptops, desktops, netbooks, tablets, servers, IoT devices, and smartphones from malware, cyberattacks, unwanted applications, and physical loss or theft.Traditionally, endpoint security comprised 2 segments, namely endpoint protection platforms (EPPs) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) tools. Over the past 2 years, many vendors have combined EPP and EDR capabilities in a single platform, resulting in the birth of next-generation endpoint security tools. The radar™ indicates companies' market positioning through growth and innovation scores. The write up presents profiles for all the companies marked on the radar™. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria. Leading participants are then positioned on the radar™, and these include Microsoft, McAfee, ESET, and Kaspersky. Companies that garner top scores on both the growth and the innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.





Author: Swetha Ramachandran Krishnamoorthi



