FROST RADAR™: Global Transport Layer Security Certificate Market, 2020

NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the chaos of the World Wide Web, ensuring brand identity and consumer data protection is of paramount importance to businesses.Digitization of consumer transactions demands heightened security to protect confidential data.



Transport layer security (TLS) certificates enable businesses to encrypt communication between the consumer and the web server. They also provide a layer of reliability and trust in consumers with domain and identity validation.



As a consequence, demand for TLS certificates is high.Still, market growth has been slow in the last 3 years owing to factors such as changes in the competitive landscape, regulatory guidelines, and market dynamics.



The analyst predicts that vendor revenue will record double-digit growth rates in the next 5 years. Much of this will be driven by growth in the organization validated (OV) certificate segment and to some extent, by domain-validated (DV) certificates. The radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar based on their growth, innovation, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

