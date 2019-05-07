Frost RADAR in the Electronic Test and Measurement Industry

NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Measurement System to Spark Companies 2 Action (C2A) – Innovation That Fuels New Deal Flow and Growth Pipelines



Used for the development and manufacturing of products across industries, deployment of networks, and maintenance of services, electronic test and measurement (T&M) equipment are witnessing increasing demand due to the proliferation of electronics and emerging disruptive concepts such as 5G and autonomous driving. With the smart mobility concept and new cellular and Wi-Fi standards including 4.5G, 4.9G, 5G, and 802.11ax, the demand for radio frequency (RF) test equipment will be high, while that of digital test equipment will be fueled by new standards.

Leveraging strong relationships with participants in the T&M market, in combination with desk research and market expertise accumulated over the past 20 years by tracking and monitoring this space, the analyst has developed a detailed radar of the electronic T&M market. This research service analyzes the key companies in the market from growth and innovation angles.



Spanning semiconductor automatic test equipment (ATE), RF test equipment, microwave (MW) test equipment, digital test equipment, electrical and environmental testers, and data acquisition (DAQ) solutions; and applications ranging from research and development (R&D) to manufacturing and field, the electronic T&M market is vast and no company leads across all segments and applications. However, customers, especially Tier 1 customers, are interested in vendors that can address more of their needs, driving test vendors' interest in strategic acquisitions and partnerships.



Of the more than 100 companies in this space, 30 have delivered commendable performance by capitalizing on the positive trends impacting the market.They are plotted against a Growth Index (Vertical Axis) and an Innovation Index (Horizontal Axis).



Growth Index (GI) is a measure of a company's growth performance and track record, along with its ability to develop and execute a fully aligned growth strategy and vision; a robust growth pipeline system; and effective market, competitor, and end-user focused sales and marketing strategies. Innovation index (II) is a measure of a company's ability to develop products/services/solutions that are developed with a clear understanding of disruptive Mega Trends, are globally applicable, are able to evolve and expand to serve multiple markets, and are aligned to customers' changing needs.The radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioningThe analyst analyses hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.



