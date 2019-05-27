Frost Radar in the Surveillance Analytics Market

NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Measurement System to Spark Companies 2 Action (C2A)—Innovation That Fuels New Deal Flow and Growth Pipelines



The age of Big Data Analytics has completely shifted how businesses collect data, manage internal operations, and enact many business decisions. These are now based on direct customer data and observed trends rather than guesses or estimates of business needs from indirect observation.



Big Data Analytics applications have accordingly changed how an organization undertakes its own security and surveillance operations.Rather than relying on manned guarding, passive video monitoring, or after-incident reporting, the latest innovations in surveillance analytics solutions can analyze an organization's total video surveillance operation and alert operators of potential incidents based on pre-programmed detection and alerting capabilities.



This allows security personnel to focus on proactive event remediation or more cognitive-intensive tasks. The market saw initial technical hurdles, as many early analytics solutions did not provide accurate reporting and left many customers with a negative view of the solutions.



However, advances in analytics algorithms, artificial intelligence, and increased connectivity have dramatically improved the accuracy and reliability of these solutions and led to a market resurgence and reintroduction of analytics solutions into the overall surveillance market.



Research Scope

This research service includes competitive insights on top vendors within the global surveillance analytics market as well as our radar benchmarking analysis.This benchmarking evaluates each vendor in terms of overall revenue growth, product and solution offerings, growth strategy, commitment to innovation, and understanding of current and future market trends.



The vendors profiled were determined at the analyst team's discretion regarding solutions focused solely on analytics offerings or with a comprehensive analytics solution in addition to other surveillance solution components. Benchmarking analysis and information includes:



• Short company descriptions and highlights

• Historical revenue growth

• Current product and solution offerings

• Growth strategy, including partnerships and merger and acquisition activity

• Technical innovation or solutions improvements

• Market opportunities, including new market growth, customer acquisition, and Mega Trends leverage

• Mergers, acquisitions, or new product lines within the surveillance analytics space



Key Issues Addressed

• Who are the top companies within the radar, according to Growth and Innovation indices?

• Which companies lead the surveillance analytics market in terms of Innovation?

• Which companies lead the surveillance analytics market in terms of Growth?

• Which Mega Trends and current technical innovations are influencing current surveillance analytics solutions?

• What are the significant partnership and customer growth opportunities available to surveillance analytics providers?



Key Conclusion

This research service also contains definitions of surveillance analytics, what defines a significant global surveillance analytics provider versus a surveillance camera or VMS provider that includes analytics, and a succinct conclusions section that highlights trends in the market.



The radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.



The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.



