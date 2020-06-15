FROST RADAR™: Mobile Handset Market, 2020

NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colloquially referred to as cell phones, mobile handsets have a primary function to serve as a portable telephone that can make and receive calls over a radio frequency link while the user is moving within a telephone service area. Mobile handsets encompass smartphones, smart feature phones, and feature phones with the primary distinction between each segment being operating systems, chipsets, and form factors. The analyst expects year-over-year sales declines within the global smartphone market over the next two or three years due to longer replacement cycles and fewer overall product innovations, though heavy marketing for 5G should return growth to the smartphone segment. The primary growth market for all mobile handsets continues to be India, now the second-largest smartphone market behind a slowing China, and to a lesser extent, Africa.



Author: Robert Cavin



