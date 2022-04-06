Froth Flotation Chemicals Market Size to Grow by USD 373.26 million| 48% of the market growth will originate from APAC | 17,000 Technavio Reports

Key Market Segment Highlights

The froth flotation chemicals market analysis includes segmentation by type (collectors, frothers, modifiers, and flocculants), end-user (mining industry, pulp and paper industry, wastewater treatment, and plastic recycling industry), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The collectors type segment held the largest froth flotation chemicals market share in 2021. The segment will continue to dominate the market as they do not require mixing on-site, which allows ease of use and ensures product reliability every time.

The mining industry segment will continue to account for the highest share during the forecast period. During the froth flotation process, valuable minerals are separated from ores using reagents on the surface of the froth layer. Large-scale mining operations are underway globally in countries such as China , the Russian Federation , India , the US, and Canada . In addition, increasing investments are being carried out for mining operations globally.

, the , , the US, and . In addition, increasing investments are being carried out for mining operations globally. 48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the froth flotation chemicals market in APAC. The high demand for these chemicals from the mineral ore processing industry will fuel the froth flotation chemicals market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Key Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global froth flotation chemicals market as a part of the global chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the froth flotation chemicals market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

The froth flotation chemicals market covers the following areas:

Froth Flotation Chemicals Market Sizing

Froth Flotation Chemicals Market Forecast

Froth Flotation Chemicals Market Analysis

Market Vendor Landscape

The froth flotation chemicals market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing significantly to procure good quality raw materials and focusing on product-related R and D to manufacture froth flotation chemicals to compete in the market. Market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Top Companies Mentioned

ArrMaz Products Inc.

BASF SE

Celanese Corp.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC

Clariant International Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Co.

Ecolab Inc.

Huntsman Corp.

Nasaco International Ltd

Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

Qingdao Sesame Chemical Co. Ltd.

Quadra Chemicals Ltd.

Senmin International Pty Ltd.

Solenis LLC

Solvay SA

Y and X Beijing Technology Co. Ltd.

Froth Flotation Chemicals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.11% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 373.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ArrMaz Products Inc. , BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Clariant International Ltd., The Dow Chemical Co., Ecolab Inc., Huntsman Corp., Nasaco International Ltd, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Qingdao Sesame Chemical Co. Ltd., Quadra Chemicals Ltd., Senmin International Pty Ltd., Solenis LLC, Solvay SA, and Y and X Beijing Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Collectors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Collectors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Collectors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Collectors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Collectors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Frothers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Frothers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Frothers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Frothers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Frothers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Modifiers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Modifiers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Modifiers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Modifiers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Modifiers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Flocculants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Flocculants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Flocculants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Flocculants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Flocculants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Mining Industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Mining Industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Mining Industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Mining Industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Mining Industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Pulp and Paper Industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Pulp and Paper Industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Pulp and Paper Industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Pulp and Paper Industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Pulp and Paper Industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Wastewater Treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Wastewater Treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Wastewater Treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Wastewater Treatment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Wastewater Treatment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Plastic Recycling Industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Plastic Recycling Industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Plastic Recycling Industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Plastic Recycling Industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Plastic Recycling Industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 108: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 112: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 ArrMaz Products Inc.

Exhibit 119: ArrMaz Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: ArrMaz Products Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 121: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 122: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 123: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 124: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: BASF SE - Segment focus

11.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC

Exhibit 126: Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 127: Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC - Key news



Exhibit 129: Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC - Key offerings

11.6 Clariant International Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Clariant International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Clariant International Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Clariant International Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Clariant International Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Clariant International Ltd. - Segment focus

11.7 Nasaco International Ltd

Exhibit 135: Nasaco International Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 136: Nasaco International Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Nasaco International Ltd - Key offerings

11.8 Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

Exhibit 138: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Overview



Exhibit 139: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Key news



Exhibit 141: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Segment focus

11.9 Solenis LLC

Exhibit 143: Solenis LLC - Overview



Exhibit 144: Solenis LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Solenis LLC - Key offerings

11.10 Solvay SA

Exhibit 146: Solvay SA - Overview



Exhibit 147: Solvay SA - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Solvay SA - Key news



Exhibit 149: Solvay SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Solvay SA - Segment focus

11.11 The Dow Chemical Co.

Exhibit 151: The Dow Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 152: The Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: The Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus

11.12 Y and X Beijing Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Y and X Beijing Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Y and X Beijing Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Y and X Beijing Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 158: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 159: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 160: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 161: Research methodology



Exhibit 162: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 163: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 164: List of abbreviations

