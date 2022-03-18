Frozen Bakery Products Market Size will Grow by USD 10.03 Billion| 17,000+ Technavio Reports

The rising new product launches, increasing shelf life offered by frozen bakery products, and surging demand for convenience food products will offer immense growth opportunities. However, recalls of frozen bakery products, decrease in consumption due to obesity and other health issues, and challenges in storing frozen bakery products will hamper the growth of the market participants.

View Report Highlights to Know more about the drivers and challenges influencing the market

Frozen Bakery Products Market Segmentation Analysis

Product

Frozen Cakes

Frozen cakes segment held the largest frozen bakery products market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period. The high demand for frozen cakes including frozen soft cakes, pancakes, and cakes owing to the easy availability of healthy options in the market will drive the segment growth in the coming years. Moreover, the vegan version of frozen cakes, such as plant-based frozen cakes, is available in the market to attract vegan consumers.

Frozen cakes segment held the largest frozen bakery products market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period. The high demand for frozen cakes including frozen soft cakes, pancakes, and cakes owing to the easy availability of healthy options in the market will drive the segment growth in the coming years. Moreover, the vegan version of frozen cakes, such as plant-based frozen cakes, is available in the market to attract vegan consumers.

Frozen Pies



Frozen Cookies And Crackers



Frozen Pastries

Geography

Europe

Europe held the largest market share in 2021. The region will account for 27% of the overall market growth during the forecast period. Germany and France are the key markets for frozen bakery products in Europe . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Middle East and Africa and South America. The significant increase in the demand for frozen bakery products that are made according to vegan standards owing to rapid growth in the vegan population will facilitate the frozen bakery products market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

held the largest market share in 2021. The region will account for 27% of the overall market growth during the forecast period. Germany and are the key markets for frozen bakery products in . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the and and South America. The significant increase in the demand for frozen bakery products that are made according to vegan standards owing to rapid growth in the vegan population will facilitate the frozen bakery products market growth in over the forecast period.

North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Learn more about the contribution of each segment as you Download your FREE Sample copy

Frozen Bakery Products Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio categorizes the global frozen bakery products market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the frozen bakery products market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Our frozen bakery products market report covers the following areas:

Frozen Bakery Products Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The frozen bakery products market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as launching new variants and improving distribution capacity through new facilities to compete in the market. Market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Vendors are trying to increase their market share and customer base by launching new variants, improving distribution capacity through new facilities, strategic partnerships and opening new production facilities for frozen bakery products. They are also focusing on providing vegan variants of frozen bakery products to increase their sales among the vegan population and clean label frozen bakery products to increase their sales among health-conscious consumers. For instance, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV offers a wide range of frozen bakery products such as artisan bread and roll, bagels, English muffins, sub rolls, and others.

Some other companies covered in this report:

Aryzta AG

Berkshire Mountain Bakery Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Dawn Food Products Inc.

EUROPASTRY SA

Field Fare

General Mills Inc .

. Goodness Gracious Cookies Inc.

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

Iceland Foods Ltd.

IHOP Restaurants LLC

Kellogg Co.

Lancaster Colony Corp.

Lantmannen Unibake

Patties Foods Pty Ltd.

Pukka Pies Ltd.

Rocky Mountain Pies

Sfoglia Torino Srl

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Unilever PLC

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Frozen Bakery Products Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen bakery products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the frozen bakery products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the frozen bakery products market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen bakery products market vendors

Related Reports:

Bakery Premixes Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Artisan Bakery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Frozen Bakery Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 10.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.96 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 27% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aryzta AG, Berkshire Mountain Bakery Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Dawn Food Products Inc., EUROPASTRY SA, Field Fare, General Mills Inc., Goodness Gracious Cookies Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Iceland Foods Ltd., IHOP Restaurants LLC, Kellogg Co., Lancaster Colony Corp., Lantmannen Unibake, Patties Foods Pty Ltd., Pukka Pies Ltd., Rocky Mountain Pies, Sfoglia Torino Srl, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Unilever PLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Frozen cakes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Frozen cakes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Frozen cakes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Frozen cakes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Frozen cakes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Frozen pies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Frozen pies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Frozen pies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Frozen pies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Frozen pies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Frozen cookies and crackers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Frozen cookies and crackers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Frozen cookies and crackers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Frozen cookies and crackers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Frozen cookies and crackers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Frozen pastries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Frozen pastries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Frozen pastries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Frozen pastries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Frozen pastries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Berkshire Mountain Bakery Inc.

Exhibit 97: Berkshire Mountain Bakery Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Berkshire Mountain Bakery Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Berkshire Mountain Bakery Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Conagra Brands Inc.

Exhibit 100: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 103: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Dawn Food Products Inc.

Exhibit 105: Dawn Food Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Dawn Food Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Dawn Food Products Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Field Fare

Exhibit 108: Field Fare - Overview



Exhibit 109: Field Fare - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Field Fare - Key offerings

10.7 General Mills Inc .

. Exhibit 111: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 112: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 113: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 114: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

10.8 Goodness Gracious Cookies Inc.

Exhibit 115: Goodness Gracious Cookies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Goodness Gracious Cookies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Goodness Gracious Cookies Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

Exhibit 118: Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - Overview



Exhibit 119: Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - Key news



Exhibit 121: Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - Segment focus

10.10 Iceland Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Iceland Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Iceland Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Iceland Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 IHOP Restaurants LLC

Exhibit 126: IHOP Restaurants LLC - Overview



Exhibit 127: IHOP Restaurants LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: IHOP Restaurants LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Kellogg Co.

Exhibit 129: Kellogg Co. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Kellogg Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Kellogg Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Kellogg Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: ADD LINK

SOURCE Technavio