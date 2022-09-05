Frozen Breakfast Foods Market Size to Grow by USD 1.90 billion with 40% Contribution from Europe - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Frozen Breakfast Foods Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.69% during the projected period. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global frozen breakfast foods market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the frozen breakfast foods market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frozen Breakfast Foods Market 2022-2026

For more insights on the scope and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

Frozen Breakfast Foods Market Dynamics

Key Driver: The increasing launch of new products is one of the factors driving the frozen breakfast foods market growth. Nowadays, to attract more consumers and increase visibility in the market vendors are offering various types of frozen breakfast food products, backed by several new product launches. The initial launch included frozen bites, nuggets, and strips made with plants. Thus, an increase in product launches will drive market growth during the forecast period.

The increasing launch of new products is one of the factors driving the frozen breakfast foods market growth. Nowadays, to attract more consumers and increase visibility in the market vendors are offering various types of frozen breakfast food products, backed by several new product launches. The initial launch included frozen bites, nuggets, and strips made with plants. Thus, an increase in product launches will drive market growth during the forecast period. Key Challenge: Frequent product recalls are one of the key factors limiting the frozen breakfast foods market growth. Product recall mainly occurs when they are found to include materials such as metal fragments, wood, and plastic. Moreover, in some cases products are recalled when they are not submitted for inspection or contain ingredients that are not mentioned in the product description. However, such product recalls may bring down the product's reputation and thereby limit the market growth.

Request a FREE Sample Report for more market dynamics and their impact analysis

Frozen Breakfast Foods Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline: The frozen breakfast foods market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The revenue of the offline distribution channel comes from the sales of products through specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and department stores. Although the offline distribution channel is losing its market to the online channel, extensive marketing will leverage its sales at a steady rate. To gain an offline retail landscape, vendors are also implementing innovative strategies to attract their customers. Such efforts by vendors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The frozen breakfast foods market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The revenue of the offline distribution channel comes from the sales of products through specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and department stores. Although the offline distribution channel is losing its market to the online channel, extensive marketing will leverage its sales at a steady rate. To gain an offline retail landscape, vendors are also implementing innovative strategies to attract their customers. Such efforts by vendors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Online

Geography

Europe: 40% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany , the UK, and France are the key markets for frozen breakfast foods market in Europe . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing per capita spending of consumers on food will facilitate the frozen breakfast foods market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

40% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. , the UK, and are the key markets for frozen breakfast foods market in . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing per capita spending of consumers on food will facilitate the frozen breakfast foods market growth in over the forecast period.

North America



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Grab a PDF Report Sample for segment-wise contribution and regional opportunities

Frozen Breakfast Foods Market Vendor Analysis and Scope

The frozen breakfast foods market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as introducing products, expanding their presence through M&A, and launching marketing campaigns to compete in the market. This statistical study of the frozen breakfast foods market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The frozen breakfast foods market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the pandemic, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the frozen breakfast foods market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Frozen Breakfast Foods Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen breakfast foods market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the frozen breakfast foods market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the frozen breakfast foods market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen breakfast foods market vendors

Related Reports:

Frozen Ready Meals Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Frozen Waffles Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Frozen Snack Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Frozen Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Frozen Food Market in India by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Frozen Breakfast Foods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.90 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.21 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and

Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key consumer countries US, Japan, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer

engagement scope Companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Al Kabeer Group ME,Charoen

Pokphand Foods PCL,CJ CheilJedang Corp.

,Conagra Brands Inc., Dr. August Oetker KG, General

Mills Inc.,Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, International

Food and Consumable Goods Egypt SAE, Kellogg

Co.,McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods

Ltd.,Quirch Foods LLC, Rich Products Corp.,Ruiz

Food Products Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson

Foods Inc.,Unilever PLC, and North Castle Partners

LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and

obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment

analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer

dynamics, and market condition analysis for the

forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are

looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get

segments customized

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Exhibit 89: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Al Kabeer Group ME

Exhibit 94: Al Kabeer Group ME - Overview



Exhibit 95: Al Kabeer Group ME - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Al Kabeer Group ME - Key offerings

10.5 Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Exhibit 97: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Overview



Exhibit 98: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Key news



Exhibit 100: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Segment focus

10.6 CJ CheilJedang Corp.

Exhibit 102: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Conagra Brands Inc.

Exhibit 106: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Dr. August Oetker KG

Exhibit 111: Dr. August Oetker KG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 112: Dr. August Oetker KG - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 113: Dr. August Oetker KG - Key news

- Key news

Exhibit 114: Dr. August Oetker KG - Key offerings

10.9 General Mills Inc .

. Exhibit 115: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 116: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 117: General Mills Inc . - Key news

. - Key news

Exhibit 118: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 119: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

10.10 Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

Exhibit 120: Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - Overview



Exhibit 121: Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - Key news



Exhibit 123: Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - Segment focus

10.11 International Food and Consumable Goods Egypt SAE

Exhibit 125: International Food and Consumable Goods Egypt SAE - Overview



Exhibit 126: International Food and Consumable Goods Egypt SAE - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: International Food and Consumable Goods Egypt SAE - Key offerings

10.12 McCain Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 128: McCain Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: McCain Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: McCain Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio