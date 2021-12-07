Frozen Food Market in India to grow at a CAGR of 14.67% by 2026 | Evolving Opportunities with Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. & Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. |17000+ Technavio Report

Some of the key Frozen Food in India Players with Key Offerings:



The frozen food market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. - The company offers different types of frozen foods such as White Shrimp (L. Vannamei), Black Shrimp, and others.

The company offers different types of frozen foods such as White Shrimp (L. Vannamei), Black Shrimp, and others. Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - The company offers different types of frozen foods such as Real Good Chicken, Godrej Yummiez, and others.

The company offers different types of frozen foods such as Real Good Chicken, Godrej Yummiez, and others. HyFunFoods Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers different types of frozen foods such as nuggets and burger patties

The company offers different types of frozen foods such as nuggets and burger patties Innovative Foods Ltd. - The company offers different types of frozen foods including Chicken Breast Boneless, Chicken Curry Cut, Mixed Veg, and others.

The company offers different types of frozen foods including Chicken Breast Boneless, Chicken Curry Cut, Mixed Veg, and others. ITC Ltd. - The company offers different types of frozen foods such as snacks and savories.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Frozen Food Market in India Analysis Report by Product (ready to cook and ready to eat) and Distribution Channel (online and offline), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/frozen-food-market-in-india-industry-analysis

The frozen food market in India is driven by the growing desire for convenience. However, factors such as distribution challenges may impede market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Frozen Food Market In India Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Ready to cook - size and forecast 2021-2026

Ready to eat - size and forecast 2021-2026

Frozen Food Market In India Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

For additional information on Segmentation - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Related Reports:

Frozen and Freeze-Dried Pet Food Market -The frozen and freeze-dried pet food market share is expected to increase by USD 2.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41%. Download a free sample now!



Frozen Snack Food Market -The frozen snack food market size has the potential to grow by USD 11.30 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample now!

Frozen Food Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.40 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apex Frozen Foods Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., HyFunFoods Pvt. Ltd., Innovative Foods Ltd., ITC Ltd., McCain Foods Ltd., Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Top Fresh International Pvt. Ltd., Vadilal Industries Ltd., and VH Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio