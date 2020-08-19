Frozen Food Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 404.8 Billion by 2027 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing the use of frozen food products by major QSRs (quick-service restaurants), including KFC, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, Subway, and Frozen Potatoes, is the primary driver of the global frozen food market size. Furthermore, the use of these products by numerous end-users such as full-service restaurants, hotels & resorts, and quick-service restaurants is expected to propel the growth of the frozen food market size.

The frozen food market size was valued at USD 291.8 Billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 404.8 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The frozen food market report provides a quantitative analysis of current trends, estimates, and market size dynamics in the frozen food market from 2019 to 2027 to identify the opportunities that prevail.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE FROZEN FOOD MARKET SIZE

Over the last few years, due to their busy schedule, people are finding less time to cook at home. This, in turn, drives demand for frozen food, as it can be cooked in less time. With this in mind, the manufacturers are launching all kinds of frozen items such as frozen potatoes, ready meals, meat, fish products, which are expected to increase the frozen food market size during the forecast period.

The sudden outbreak of coronavirus around the globe has dramatically increased demand for frozen food due to its property of maintaining long-term nutrition and longer shelf-life compared to fresh veggies, fruits, and meat. Nearly every country in the world has proposed a lockdown, thereby increasing the demand for frozen food items as it helps consumers prevent daily trips to the store.

Many consumers increasingly seek a convenient frozen dessert-based snack that delivers health benefits, tastes good, and offers a healthy snacking experience. In this sector, the dairy industry can offer products with minimal processing and low sugar content for easy eating experiences beyond the traditional three-square meal experience. These advantages offered by the frozen dairy products are expected to increase the growth of the frozen food market size.

Another factor that has a major impact on the growth of the frozen food market is that disposable income, as it increases consumer buying power. Besides this, the lifestyle changes and an increasing number of the working population have contributed to the growth of the frozen food market size.

Especially across the developing economies, the foodservice channels have undergone major changes, fuelling the growth of the frozen food market size during the forecast period. Companies delivering products across the foodservice segment have also made changes with respect to consumer preferences and geography.

FROZEN FOOD MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the product, the convenience food & ready meals segment held the largest frozen food market share in 2018. This is due to the growing consumer preference for convenience foods, which indirectly favors the increasing demand for frozen produce.

Based on type, the ready-to-eat segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment based on size during the forecast era. Ready-to-eat frozen foods are often used in dessert applications, as they are simple to consume. This market's ice cream segment has been extremely dominant and has been growing steadily as low-calorie ice creams are increasingly being adopted.

Based on consumption, the foodservice sector is expected to account for the largest frozen food market share in 2018. Restaurants, QSRs (quick-service restaurants), pubs, hotels, and healthcare are part of the foodservice industry.

Based on the region, Europe has held the largest frozen food market share during 2018. This dominance is attributed to rising disposable incomes, changing consumers' busy lifestyles, and increasing awareness of health. Furthermore, the stringent regulatory rules for ensuring the product's consistency and certifications/tags have made it more convenient for customers to buy frozen food.

MEA ( Middle East and Africa ) is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The region is experiencing high growth due to an increase in disposable income and a strong distribution channel for frozen food products.

FROZEN FOOD MARKET SEGMENTATION

Frozen Food Market by Product Type

Frozen Ready Meals

Frozen Meat & Poultry

Frozen SeaFood

Frozen Potatoes

Frozen Vegetables & Fruits

Frozen Soups.

Frozen Food Market by User

Food Service Industry

Retail Customers.

Frozen Food Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA.

Frozen Food Market Companies

Aryzta AG

General Mills Inc .

. Kraft Foods Group Inc.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Cargill Incorporated

Europastry S.A.

JBS S.A.

Kellogg Company

Nestle S.A.

Flower Foods

Others.

