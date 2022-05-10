Frozen Food Market Value to grow by USD 94.99 Billion | High growth opportunities in North America | Technavio

May 10, 2022, 07:15 ET
The frozen food market research report by Technavio provides valuable insights
Frequently asked questions about this report:
What is the forecasted growth in the frozen food market?
The global market size is expected to grow by USD 94.99 billion between 2020 and 2025. But the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 6.77% during the forecast period.
What is the YOY growth rate of the frozen food market in 2021?
The global frozen food market observed a YOY growth rate of 7.56% in 2021.
Which product segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021?
Based on the product, the frozen ready meals segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2021.
Who are the key players in the market?
Ajinomoto Co. Inc., BONDUELLE SA, Conagra Brands Inc., Dr August Oetker KG, George Weston Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., and Tyson Foods Inc. are identified as the key players in the market.
What factors are driving the frozen food market growth?
The growing consumer inclination toward vegan frozen food is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.
Competitive Analysis
The global frozen food market is highly fragmented with the presence of many players. Vendors in the market are introducing new products, expanding their presence through mergers and acquisitions, and developing innovative marketing campaigns. For instance, in February 2021, Conagra Brands Inc. partnered with SOUR PATCH KIDS to launch a collection of sour and sweet Juicy Gels. Similarly, in August 2021, Nestle SA acquired the core brands of The Bountiful Company, including Nature s Bounty, Solgar, Osteo Bi-Flex, Puritan s Pride, Ester-C, and Sundown. In October 2020, the company acquired Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.
Some of the recent developments in the vendor landscape in terms of product launches include:
Ajinomoto Co. Inc.: The company offers frozen foods through Japan Food Products and International Food Products segments.
Bonduelle SCA: The company offers frozen food products through its canned and frozen segments.
Conagra Brands Inc.: The company offers various frozen food products in the US and international markets through three of its segment which includes: Pinnacle, Refrigerated & Frozen, and International.
|
Frozen Food Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.77%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 94.99 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.56
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 46%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, Japan, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Bonduelle SCA, Conagra Brands Inc., Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, George Weston Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, McCain Foods Ltd., Nestlé SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., and Tyson Foods Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Frozen ready meals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Frozen ready meals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Frozen ready meals - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Frozen meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Frozen meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Frozen meat and poultry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Frozen fish and seafood - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Frozen fish and seafood - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: Frozen fish and seafood - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Frozen fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Frozen fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 24: Frozen fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 28: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 41: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 47: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 49: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 51: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 52: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 BONDUELLE SA
- 10.5 Conagra Brands Inc.
- Exhibit 57: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 59: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 60: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 61: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Dr August Oetker KG
- Exhibit 62: Dr August Oetker KG - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Dr August Oetker KG - Business segments
- Exhibit 64: Dr August Oetker KG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: Dr August Oetker KG - Segment focus
- 10.7 George Weston Ltd.
- Exhibit 66: George Weston Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: George Weston Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 68: George Weston Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: George Weston Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Kerry Group Plc
- Exhibit 70: Kerry Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Kerry Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: Kerry Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Kerry Group Plc - Segment focus
- 10.9 McCain Foods Ltd.
- Exhibit 74: McCain Foods Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: McCain Foods Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 76: McCain Foods Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Nestle SA
- Exhibit 77: Nestle SA - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Nestle SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: Nestle SA - Key news
- Exhibit 80: Nestle SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Nestle SA - Segment focus
- 10.11 Nomad Foods Ltd.
- Exhibit 82: Nomad Foods Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Nomad Foods Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 84: Nomad Foods Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 85: Nomad Foods Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Tyson Foods Inc.
- Exhibit 86: Tyson Foods Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 87: Tyson Foods Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 88: Tyson Foods Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 89: Tyson Foods Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 90: Tyson Foods Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 92: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 94: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations
