Frozen Food Market Value to grow by USD 94.99 Billion | High growth opportunities in North America | Technavio

Introduction and a brief overview of the in-depth analysis included in the full report.

Market sizing approaches used for developing a comprehensive view of the market

Post pandemic recovery analysis

Analysis of the competitive structure and the market behavior of participants

Key market players, their business strategies, sales volume, and revenue analysis

Regional market analysis with a graphical representation of size, share, and trends for the year 2020

Factors that define market characteristics

See for yourself and understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue.

View Our Sample Report Here

Frequently asked questions about this report:

What is the forecasted growth in the frozen food market?

The global market size is expected to grow by USD 94.99 billion between 2020 and 2025. But the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 6.77% during the forecast period.

What is the YOY growth rate of the frozen food market in 2021?

The global frozen food market observed a YOY growth rate of 7.56% in 2021.

Which product segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021?

Based on the product, the frozen ready meals segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2021.

Who are the key players in the market?

Ajinomoto Co. Inc., BONDUELLE SA, Conagra Brands Inc., Dr August Oetker KG, George Weston Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., and Tyson Foods Inc. are identified as the key players in the market.

What factors are driving the frozen food market growth?

The growing consumer inclination toward vegan frozen food is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Got more questions? Our analyst can help you find what you are looking for. Speak to Our Analyst Now

Competitive Analysis

The global frozen food market is highly fragmented with the presence of many players. Vendors in the market are introducing new products, expanding their presence through mergers and acquisitions, and developing innovative marketing campaigns. For instance, in February 2021, Conagra Brands Inc. partnered with SOUR PATCH KIDS to launch a collection of sour and sweet Juicy Gels. Similarly, in August 2021, Nestle SA acquired the core brands of The Bountiful Company, including Nature s Bounty, Solgar, Osteo Bi-Flex, Puritan s Pride, Ester-C, and Sundown. In October 2020, the company acquired Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Some of the recent developments in the vendor landscape in terms of product launches include:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.: The company offers frozen foods through Japan Food Products and International Food Products segments.

Bonduelle SCA: The company offers frozen food products through its canned and frozen segments.

Conagra Brands Inc.: The company offers various frozen food products in the US and international markets through three of its segment which includes: Pinnacle, Refrigerated & Frozen, and International.

Download a Report Sample to identify other vendors profiled in the full report.

This report can be customized as per your specific requirements. Our analysts can break down market segmentation for requested regions and segments. The report can also be customized to provide you with detailed profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and products offered by vendors.

This report can be customized to suit your business needs. Our analysts are available 24/5 round the clock to assist you with any queries. Speak To Our Analyst Now

Customers who bought this report also purchased:

Frozen Snack Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Frozen Ready Meals Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Frozen Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.77% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 94.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.56 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Bonduelle SCA, Conagra Brands Inc., Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, George Weston Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, McCain Foods Ltd., Nestlé SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., and Tyson Foods Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Frozen ready meals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Frozen ready meals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Frozen ready meals - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Frozen meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Frozen meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Frozen meat and poultry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Frozen fish and seafood - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Frozen fish and seafood - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Frozen fish and seafood - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Frozen fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Frozen fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Frozen fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 28: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Exhibit 49: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 51: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 BONDUELLE SA

10.5 Conagra Brands Inc.

Exhibit 57: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 60: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Dr August Oetker KG

Exhibit 62: Dr August Oetker KG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 63: Dr August Oetker KG - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 64: Dr August Oetker KG - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 65: Dr August Oetker KG - Segment focus

10.7 George Weston Ltd.

Exhibit 66: George Weston Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 67: George Weston Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 68: George Weston Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: George Weston Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Kerry Group Plc

Exhibit 70: Kerry Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 71: Kerry Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Kerry Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Kerry Group Plc - Segment focus

10.9 McCain Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 74: McCain Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 75: McCain Foods Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 76: McCain Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Nestle SA

Exhibit 77: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 78: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 80: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.11 Nomad Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 82: Nomad Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Nomad Foods Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 84: Nomad Foods Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 85: Nomad Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Tyson Foods Inc.

Exhibit 86: Tyson Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Tyson Foods Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: Tyson Foods Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 89: Tyson Foods Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: Tyson Foods Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 92: Research Methodology



Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 94: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio