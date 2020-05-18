Frozen Fruits Market Size Worth $5.59 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 6.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global frozen fruits market size is expected to reach USD 5.59 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. Growing popularity of shelf stable products, including packaged fruits and vegetables, as a result of increased occurrences of COVID-19 at the global level is expected to expand the market scope. As most international trade has been affected by the pandemic, consumers are expected to increasingly spend on purchase of packaged food items, such as frozen fruits.

Key suggestions from the report:

Based on product, tropical fruits accounted for exceeding 40.0% share of the global revenue in 2019. Growing popularity of tropical varieties, including papaya, banana, and pineapple, as a key vitamin source among consumers is fueling the growth of the segment

Berries are expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027 owing to growing adoption of these products in the formulation of various beverages in developing countries, including China and India

Online distribution channel is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027. The progress in transportation, along with reduced delivery time and product quality management, has played a crucial role in the growth of the segment

North America dominated the market with more than 30.0% share of the global revenue in 2019. Growing popularity of fruit-fortified beverages among health-conscious consumers in U.S. is expected to remain a key factor driving the industry.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Frozen Fruits Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Citrus, Tropical, Berries), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/frozen-fruits-market

The industry is expected to witness growth owing to increased use of these products in the preparation of various beverages. Mocktails and cocktails have been gaining increased popularity during the last few years as traditional bars and restaurants can be seen creating a space for a variety of these product forms in their menu. Both alcoholic and alcohol-free drinks are being preferred by millennials. These beverages are fortified with a variety of packaged fruits, including grapes, cranberry, cherry, coconut, strawberry, watermelon, blackberry, raspberry, and strawberry. Application scope of these beverages in the commercial and household sectors at the global level is expected to fuel the market growth over the next few years.

The use of variety of berries and citrus and tropical fruits has become an upcoming trend among millennials. In addition, demand for these frozen products has been witnessing growth in the households as they are used in a wide variety of recipes, including salads, pancakes, salsa, guacamole, marinades, tacos, popsicles, smoothies, dips, and kabobs.

Grand View Research has segmented the global frozen fruit market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Frozen Fruits Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Citrus



Tropical



Berries



Others

Frozen Fruits Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 -2027)

Online



Offline

Frozen Fruits Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Frozen Fruit Market

Kendall Fresh Frozen Fruits, Inc.

Del Monte Produce Inc.

Nomad Foods

Nature's Touch

HARVEST FOOD GROUP

Titan Frozen Fruit

Meel Corp

Val-Mex Frozen Foods

Royal Ridge Fruits

SunOpta

