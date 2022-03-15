Frozen Pizza Market size to increase by USD 4.17 billion | North America to offer maximum opportunities | Technavio

Find out more about the report coverage. Download a Free Sample Now

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. International players are continuously increasing their footprint in the market, while regional players are finding it difficult to compete with larger players in terms of quality, pricing, market reach, and financial resources. During the forecast period, the competition in the market is expected to intensify with the launch of technologically advanced products and increasing M&A activities among vendors.

Amys Kitchen Inc., Bernatellos Foods, Caulipower LLC, Dr. August Oetker KG, General Mills Inc., Nestle SA, Newmans Own Inc., One Planet Pizza, Orkla ASA, and Palermo Villa Inc. are some of the dominant market participants.

Factors such as new product launches, increasing mergers and acquisitions, and innovations in packaging will offer immense growth opportunities. However, product recalls, increasing obesity and related diseases among consumers, and challenges in storing frozen food products will hamper the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Frozen Pizza Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Frozen Pizza Market is segmented as below:

Product

Regular Frozen Pizza



Premium Frozen Pizza



Gourmet Frozen Pizza

Toppings

Non-vegetarian Toppings



Vegetarian Toppings

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

By product, the market will observe maximum demand for regular frozen pizza during the forecast period. Factors such as new product launches and the rise in the number of private label brands offering regular frozen pizza will be driving the growth of the segment. Similarly, based on toppings, the market growth will be significant in the non-vegetarian toppings segment during the forecast period.

North America will generate maximum growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. The region holds 43% of the global market share. The increasing number of product launches and innovative marketing campaigns adopted by vendors will be crucial in driving the growth of the frozen pizza market in North America. The US is the key market for frozen pizza in North America. The frozen pizza market report covers the following areas:

Frozen Pizza Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the frozen pizza market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the frozen pizza market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Frozen Pizza Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen pizza market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the frozen pizza market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the frozen pizza market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen pizza market vendors

Global Ready To Eat Food Market 2022-2026: The global ready-to-eat food market is segmented by product (frozen, ready-to-heat, and ready-to-cook) and geography (APAC, North America, South America, MEA, and Europe).

Global Frozen Bakery Products Market 2022-2026: The global frozen bakery products market is segmented by product (frozen cakes, frozen pies, frozen cookies and crackers, and frozen pastries) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Frozen Pizza Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.93 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amys Kitchen Inc., Bernatellos Foods, Caulipower LLC, Dr. August Oetker KG, General Mills Inc., Nestle SA, Newmans Own Inc., One Planet Pizza, Orkla ASA, and Palermo Villa Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Regular frozen pizza - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Premium frozen pizza - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Gourmet frozen pizza - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Toppings

Market segments

Comparison by Toppings

Non-vegetarian toppings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Vegetarian toppings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Toppings

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amys Kitchen Inc.

Bernatellos Foods

Caulipower LLC

Dr. August Oetker KG

General Mills Inc .

. Nestle SA

Newmans Own Inc.

One Planet Pizza

Orkla ASA

Palermo Villa Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

