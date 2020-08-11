Frozen Sailor Studios Adds to Ownership Team; Kenny Bell Joins as Co-Owner/Founder

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transmedia Production Company Frozen Sailor Studios has made another giant leap closer to completing its seed-stage funding round. Former University of Nebraska-Lincoln Cornhusker and NFL Wide Receiver Kenny "Afro Thunder" Bell, who has held career records for receiving yards and receptions for the university and was drafted to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015, has joined as a co-owner/founder for the new studio. Kenny will join co-founders Allen Kruse and Zach Alexander as Frozen Sailor Studios co-owners/founders.

Frozen Sailor Studios

"It's been exciting to watch the continued merging of video games and pop culture over the last 10 years, thanks in large part to streaming platforms and esports becoming a cultural phenomenon in 2018. I've spent half of my 20-year career in the gaming and media industry and, with Frozen Sailor Studios, we think that now is the time to release a video game based upon our original IP, to be followed by and merge with a corresponding Manga and Anime. With that merging of the mediums, we are proud to have Kenny join as our partner to help take Frozen Sailor Studios into production so we can showcase what we have been working on. Our top priority is to create a great gaming and storytelling experience regardless of the medium our customers want to consume it in and to do so by growing our studio in the Midwest and create more technological and progressive opportunities that are in short supply," said Allen Kruse, co-founder and Creative Director of Frozen Sailor Studios. "With Kenny's work ethic, unwavering and contagious enthusiasm and how he hit the ground running, we're going to build a lasting brand on the back of the IP, stories, content and experience – and, with our desire to continually be tapping into pop culture and connect with our fans, we couldn't be happier than to have Kenny join us as a co-owner/founder. We can't wait to share with you what we have been working on."

As co-owner, Kenny will be handling project and community management, will be a strategic advisor and will assist with fundraising for Frozen Sailor Studios.

"I am incredibly excited and thankful to have joined the Frozen Sailors. I have grown up playing video games and have always aspired to learn more about game development as well as taking a deeper dive into the thriving gaming community," said Kenny. "I am eager to get to work on our first project and am very much looking forward to entertaining the community for years to come."

"A big thank you to Allen Kruse and the rest of the Frozen Sailors Studios team for the opportunity to join the family. Let's get to work!"

