Frozen Snack Market in Germany | 9.30% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Growth, Trends, Major Companies, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

Download Free Sample Report to get analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment

Frozen Snack Market in Germany: Segmentation Analysis

The frozen snack market share growth in Germany by the pizza segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising popularity of frozen ready-to-cook pizzas owing to the convenience and lesser time required for their preparation.

Download Free sample report to know more about the key segments impacting the future of the market

Rising Health Concerns Along with Changing Lifestyles to Drive Growth

One of the key factors driving the frozen snack market growth in Germany is the rising health concerns along with changing lifestyles and diets and increasing replacement of meals with snacks. In addition, weight management is becoming popular with the increase in obesity rates. Thus, consumers have started to look for healthier snacks. With changing lifestyles, the consumption of healthy snacks has increased in meetings, leisure, parties, and celebrations. Healthy snacking is considered a complement to weight-loss plans and an easy way to satisfy hunger while consuming the essential vitamins and nutrients. Thus, increasing instances of obesity and similar diseases throughout the country compel consumers to follow healthy diets, which is expected to propel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Download FREE Sample Report for more additional information on key Drivers & Trends of the market

Vendor Analysis: Product Insights & News

The frozen snack market in Germany is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to compete in the market.

Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA- The company operates under Sugar, Potato, and Other activities. The company also offers frozen snack products such as Premium Super Crunch regular cut with shell.

The company operates under Sugar, Potato, and Other activities. The company also offers frozen snack products such as Premium Super Crunch regular cut with shell. Dr. August Oetker KG - The company operates under Food, Beer and Nonalcoholic Beverages, and Sparkling Wine, Wine & Spirits business segments. Moreover, the company also operates Budenheim, the Oetker Collection, OEDIV Oetker Daten- und Informationsverarbeitung, Oetker Digital, Handelsgesellschaft Sparrenberg and Roland Transport. The major offering of Dr. August Oetker KG under Frozen snack category is Ital Pizza Pizzetta .

The company operates under Food, Beer and Nonalcoholic Beverages, and Sparkling Wine, Wine & Spirits business segments. Moreover, the company also operates Budenheim, the Oetker Collection, OEDIV Oetker Daten- und Informationsverarbeitung, Oetker Digital, Handelsgesellschaft Sparrenberg and Roland Transport. The major offering of Dr. under Frozen snack category is . Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.- The company offers frozen snack products such as Cheese and Dairy Fats.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Frozen Snack Market in Germany 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen snack market in Germany growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the frozen snack market in Germany size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the frozen snack market in Germany

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen snack market in Germany vendors

Related Reports Include:

Snack Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The snack market has the potential to grow by USD 260.88 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.71%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report

Frozen Snack Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis: The frozen snack food market size has the potential to grow by USD 11.30 billion and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Latest FREE Sample Report

Frozen Snack Market in Germany Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.25% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.30 Regional analysis Germany Performing market contribution Germany at 100% Key consumer countries Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Dr. August Oetker KG, Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd., FRoSTA AG, General Mills Inc., McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Sudzucker AG, and Youngs Seafood Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Some of the Key Topics Covered in the Report Include:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Pizza - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Potato snack - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Meat snacks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Other frozen snacks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Food services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA

Dr. August Oetker KG

Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd.

FRoSTA AG

General Mills Inc .

. McCain Foods Ltd.

Nestle SA

Nomad Foods Ltd.

Sudzucker AG

Youngs Seafood Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio