Frozen Wheels Consolidates as a Major Source of FDA-Approved Nitrile Gloves in the United States With the Opening of an Office in Thailand

MIAMI, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frozen Wheels, a leading distributor of food and PPE, is announcing the opening of an office in Thailand in response to the growing demand for powder-free nitrile examination gloves.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a challenge for healthcare facilities to source quality gloves with FDA approvals and Frozen Wheels is stepping up to the challenge once again by establishing a local office in the country of Thailand and taking control of the supply chain to make sure that our customers have this essential element ready in inventory," said Isaac Halwan, Frozen Wheel's CEO in a meeting with some key medical device and healthcare buyers.

The company also announced that it is in the final stages to sign two new contracts for a total of 500 million additional gloves that will be in the USA in 2020. Thailand is known around the world for manufacturing the best nitrile gloves and the company is at the epicenter of the action with some of the largest manufacturers. Frozen Wheels expects to quickly hire 10 employees to oversee the contracts and supply chain to make sure products are inspected and delivered on time. The local office will also be looking into sourcing additional contracts and building stronger relationships with the local industry with a long-term commitment of investment in the local Thailand economy and the unmatched compromise to supply its healthcare customers in the United States.

"We have been servicing the industry with Personal Protective Equipment and it is our job to have these products in stock and ready for our customers so that they can focus on saving lives," added Isaac Halwan.

About Frozen Wheels

Established in 2010, Frozen Wheels is an importer and distributor of food and Personal Protective Equipment. The company employees over 150 people in South Florida and is equipped with frozen storage and transportation with its own fleet of trucks, thus providing an end-to-end solution to the industry. Frozen Wheels also holds several FDA approvals and certifications and produces many of the food and PPE products that it distributes to restaurants, supermarkets, and the healthcare Industry.

