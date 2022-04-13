Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market Size Worth $228.96 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fruit and vegetable juice market size is expected to reach USD 228.96 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Some of the key factors driving the market are the increasing consumption of fruit juices, the introduction of fruit and vegetable blends, and rising disposable income in emerging countries. The adoption of healthier lifestyles and the advent of cold-pressed juices is propelling market potential in the upcoming years. The consumption of soft drinks, such as non-alcoholic beverages, cola, flavored sodas, and other sugar-sweetened beverages, is seen to be reducing globally.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The vegetable juice segment will register the fastest CAGR during the forecasted years due to the growing demand for healthy, fresh products along with the easy availability of a wide variety of products.

The online distribution channel is expected to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast years due to the high demand amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to an article published in Supermarket News in May 2020 , online grocery sales in the U.S. grew by 22% in the year 2020.

, online grocery sales in the U.S. grew by 22% in the year 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Countries, such as China , Australia , New Zealand , and India , are expected to see a rapid surge in product consumption.

is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Countries, such as , , , and , are expected to see a rapid surge in product consumption. Furthermore, the increasing middle-income population and rising purchasing power in the region are expected to boost the sales of premium products like organic & natural vegetable blends & juices.

Read 75-page market research report, "Fruit And Vegetable Juice Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Fruit, Vegetable Juices), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market Growth & Trends

These drinks have no nutritional value in sharp contrast to fruit and vegetable juices available on the market. High sugar, fructose corn syrup, phosphoric acid, artificial sweeteners, and caffeine content are some of the main ingredients in such drinks that culminate in a wide range of diseases. In terms of product, the fruit juices segment led the market in 2021. Consumers have become more aware of the harmful health effects associated with the consumption of sugary carbonated drinks. In addition to this, the growing focus on healthy lifestyles among the young, as well as working-class populations across the globe, is increasing the scope for natural fruit-based beverages.

The supermarkets/hypermarkets distribution channel segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The increasing demand for different products from different brands in a single place has boosted the sales through supermarkets. According to a blog published in SPENDMENOT in August 2021, 60% of U.S. consumers preferred shopping at supermarkets trying new brands & products. The market is very fragmented as various developers are engaged in the development of new products to attract more consumers.

Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global fruit and vegetable juice market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Fruit & Vegetable Juice Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Fruit Juices

Fruit & Vegetable Blend

Vegetable Juices

Fruit & Vegetable Juice Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Fruit & Vegetable Juice Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France

Asia Pacific

China



India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

List of Key Players of Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market

The Coca-Cola Company

PepsiCo Inc.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

Hershey

Grimmway Farms

Welch Food Inc.

Ocean Spray

Golden Circle

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC

