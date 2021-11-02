Fruit and Vegetable Market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% by 2025 | Evolving Opportunities with Nestle SA and Salix Fruits|17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

Factors such as government initiatives to increase agriculture production will offer immense growth. Also, the rise in veganism will be crucial. However, the increased chances of food contamination will restrict the market growth.

Company Profiles

The fruit and vegetable market in us report provides complete insights on key vendors including Chiquita Brands International Sarl, Dole Food Co. Inc., Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., General Mills Inc., Nestle SA, Salix Fruits, San Rafael Industries, Sunkist Growers Inc., Sysco Corp., and Tanimura and Antle Fresh Foods Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the fruit and vegetable market in the US report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified as non-organic fruits and vegetables and organic fruits and vegetables.

By Distribution Channel is classified as offline and online.

Revenue Generating Segment

The fruit and vegetable market share growth in the US by the non-organic fruits and vegetables segment has been significant. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the fruit and vegetable market size in US.

Fruit And Vegetable Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.08% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 42.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.94 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US and ROW Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Chiquita Brands International Sarl, Dole Food Co. Inc., Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., General Mills Inc., Nestle SA, Salix Fruits, San Rafael Industries, Sunkist Growers Inc., Sysco Corp., and Tanimura and Antle Fresh Foods Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

