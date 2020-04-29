Fruit Beer Market Size Worth $379.5 Million by 2027 | CAGR: 4.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fruit beer market size is expected to reach USD 379.5 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing popularity of alcohol free beer among millennials as an occasional drink during after-office hours and weekends is expected to remain a favorable factor for the industry growth over the next few years.

In terms of flavor, the market is bifurcated into peach, raspberry, cherry, apricot, and others. Raspberry flavored beer accounted for the largest share of 29.9% in 2019 owing to high popularity of this fruit flavor among young consumers. Cherry flavored beer is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period owing to high popularity of this fruit flavor among female consumers. Moreover, increasing product availability at supermarkets and hypermarkets is expected to contribute to the segment growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of flavor, the raspberry segment was valued at USD 79.8 million in 2019. It is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years as a result of growing popularity of raspberry flavor among consumers

Off-trade distribution channel is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. Increasing availability of the product at affordable prices through off-trade distribution channel will boost the segment growth

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027 due to growing popularity of alcohol-free beer among the youth population of countries, including China and India

Key industry players of fruit beer market include Jester King, New Glarus Brewing Company, Allagash Brewing Company, SIREN CRAFT BREW, Founders Brewing Co., New Belgium Brewing Company, Anchor Brewing, The Golden Road, and SIXPOINT BREWERY.

Read 80 page research report with TOC on "Fruit Beer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Flavor (Peach, Raspberry, Cherry, Apricot), By Distribution Channel (On-trade, Off-trade), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/fruit-beer-market

On-trade sales channel accounted for a share of 65.4% in 2019. Growing trend of socializing at bars, pubs, and liquor lounges owing to availability of a variety of options is a major factor driving the sale of fruit beer through on-trade distribution channel. Increasing number of microbreweries across the world is also expected to drive the on-trade channel segment.

Off-trade distribution channel is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. Increasing product availability at hypermarkets is a main factor driving the sales of fruit beer through off-trade channel. Furthermore, increasing number of hypermarkets in economies, such as India, China, and Brazil, is expected to contribute to the segment growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global fruit beer market on the basis of flavor, distribution channel, and region:

Fruit Beer Flavor Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Peach



Raspberry



Cherry



Apricot



Other

Fruit Beer Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

On-trade



Off-trade

Fruit Beer Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





Belgium



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

Find more research reports on Consumer F&B Industry, by Grand View Research:

Hot Drinks Market – Demand for drinks including green tea, lemon tea, and detox coffee and tea is growing owing to increasing awareness related to the health benefits of these product, which, in turn, is driving the market for hot drinks over the forecast period.

Demand for drinks including green tea, lemon tea, and detox coffee and tea is growing owing to increasing awareness related to the health benefits of these product, which, in turn, is driving the market for hot drinks over the forecast period. Tahini Market – Rising popularity of ethnic Middle Eastern delicacy including hummus, falafel pitas, baba ghanoush, and other authentic cuisine on a global level is expected to remain a prominent factor driving the product demand.

Rising popularity of ethnic Middle Eastern delicacy including hummus, falafel pitas, baba ghanoush, and other authentic cuisine on a global level is expected to remain a prominent factor driving the product demand. Organic Spices Market – Rising awareness regarding the harmful effects of chemicals, pesticides, and additives is anticipated to drive the demand for organically cultivated spices.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.