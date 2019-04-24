Fruit Linked Salmonella Outbreak Tops 117 in 10 States

SEATTLE, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marler Clark, the food safety law firm, is investigating the Salmonella outbreak linked to Caito Foods LLC of Indianapolis, Indiana. The CDC, public health and regulatory officials in several states, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Carrau infections that has sickened 117 in 10 states, putting 32 in the hospital.

"Salmonella sickens over 1 million Americans yearly, killing hundreds and leaving some with life-long medical problems," said Marler Clark managing partner William Marler. "I commend the CDC and FDA for promptly getting to the bottom of this outbreak. However, we need answers from Caito Foods LLC why they have had two multistate Salmonella outbreaks in two years – this is unacceptable."

The multistate investigation began on April 2, 2019, when the CDC's PulseNet identified the outbreak. As of April 24, 2019, 117 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Carrau have been reported from 10 states – Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Alabama.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from March 4, 2019, to April 8, 2019. Ill people range in age from less than one to 98 years, with a median age of 53. Fifty-eight percent are female. Of 88 people with information available, 32 (36%) have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Epidemiologic and traceback evidence indicate that pre-cut melon supplied by Caito Foods LLC of Indianapolis, Ind. is the likely source of this multistate outbreak.

Caito Foods LLC of Indianapolis had a similar problem in 2018: As of July 24, 2018, 77 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Adelaide were reported from nine states – Arkansas 1, Florida 1, Illinois 7, Indiana 14, Kentucky 1, Michigan 39, Missouri 11, Ohio 2, Tennessee 1.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from April 30, 2018, to July 2, 2018. Ill people ranged in age from less than 1 year to 97, with a median age of 67. Among ill people, 67% were female. Out of 70 people with information available, 36 (51%) were hospitalized. No deaths were reported.

Epidemiologic and traceback evidence indicated that pre-cut melon supplied by Caito Foods LLC of Indianapolis, Indiana was the likely source of this multistate outbreak.

