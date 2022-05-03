Fruit Pulp Market Size in India to Grow by USD 124.38 million | ABC Fruits and Aditi Foods Pvt. Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

May 03, 2022, 21:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fruit Pulp Market In India by Type (mango, strawberry, apple, guava, and others) and Application (food and beverage) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The fruit pulp market in India is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and global vendors. Market vendors compete based on parameters such as the launch of products with innovative flavors and retail expansions.
The potential growth difference for the fruit pulp market size in India between 2021 and 2026 is USD 124.38 mn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyle are driving the growth of the market. There has been a considerable shift in the lifestyles and food habits of consumers over the last two decades. This shift is driven by urbanization and consumerism, which has led to a rapid rise in the consumption of healthy products such as fruit pulp. Urbanization indicates a rise in the per capita annual household disposable income of consumers.
Factors such as adherence to stringent regulations and guidelines will challenge market growth. Regulatory bodies in India have provided guidelines for food additives, contaminants, hygiene, labeling and composition, and quality factors and declare bans on ingredients if there are any health hazards. They also monitor the waste disposal of manufacturing plants. Violation of any rules may lead manufacturers to great losses due to recalls.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our Sample Report right now!
Market Segmentation
The fruit pulp market in India is segmented by type (mango, strawberry, apple, guava, and others) and application (food and beverage).
By type, the mango segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The several health benefits and the increasing use of mango pulp in various food and beverage products are fueling the demand for mango pulp. These factors are contributing to the growth of the fruit pulp market in India.
View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- ABC Fruits - The company offers fruit pulp products such as totapuri mango pulp, alphonso mango pulp, white guava pulp, pink guava pulp, and red papaya pulp.
- Aditi Foods Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers fruit pulp products such as mango pulp.
- Mysore Fruit Products Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers fruit pulp products such as alphonso mango pulp, guava pulp, and pineapple pulp.
- S N R Foods India Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers fruit pulp products such as apple pulp, papaya pulp, pineapple pulp, guava pulp, and banana pulp.
- Suyog Food Products - The company offers fruit pulp products such as frozen jamun pulp, frozen alphonso mango pulp, frozen cranberry pulp, frozen passion fruit pulp, and frozen litchi pulp.
- To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports:
Fermented Food and Drinks Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Packaged Turmeric-based Beverages Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Fruit Pulp Market In India Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.61%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 124.38 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.97
|
Regional analysis
|
India
|
Performing market contribution
|
India at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ABC Fruits, Aditi Foods Pvt. Ltd., Ghousia Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Manuj Enterprises, Mysore Fruit Products Pvt. Ltd., Paradise Juice Pvt. Ltd., Raj Exim Groups, S N R Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Suyog Food Products, and Zain Natural Agro India Pvt. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Mango - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Strawberry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Apple - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Guava - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABC Fruits
- Aditi Foods Pvt. Ltd.
- Ghousia Food Products Pvt. Ltd.
- Manuj Enterprises
- Mysore Fruit Products Pvt. Ltd.
- Paradise Juice Pvt. Ltd.
- Raj Exim Groups
- S N R Foods India Pvt. Ltd.
- Suyog Food Products
- Zain Natural Agro India Pvt. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article