Fruit Pulp Market Size in India to Grow by USD 124.38 million | ABC Fruits and Aditi Foods Pvt. Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyle are driving the growth of the market. There has been a considerable shift in the lifestyles and food habits of consumers over the last two decades. This shift is driven by urbanization and consumerism, which has led to a rapid rise in the consumption of healthy products such as fruit pulp. Urbanization indicates a rise in the per capita annual household disposable income of consumers.

Factors such as adherence to stringent regulations and guidelines will challenge market growth. Regulatory bodies in India have provided guidelines for food additives, contaminants, hygiene, labeling and composition, and quality factors and declare bans on ingredients if there are any health hazards. They also monitor the waste disposal of manufacturing plants. Violation of any rules may lead manufacturers to great losses due to recalls.

Market Segmentation

The fruit pulp market in India is segmented by type (mango, strawberry, apple, guava, and others) and application (food and beverage).

By type, the mango segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The several health benefits and the increasing use of mango pulp in various food and beverage products are fueling the demand for mango pulp. These factors are contributing to the growth of the fruit pulp market in India.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

ABC Fruits - The company offers fruit pulp products such as totapuri mango pulp, alphonso mango pulp, white guava pulp, pink guava pulp, and red papaya pulp.

Aditi Foods Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers fruit pulp products such as mango pulp.

Mysore Fruit Products Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers fruit pulp products such as alphonso mango pulp, guava pulp, and pineapple pulp.

S N R Foods India Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers fruit pulp products such as apple pulp, papaya pulp, pineapple pulp, guava pulp, and banana pulp.

Suyog Food Products - The company offers fruit pulp products such as frozen jamun pulp, frozen alphonso mango pulp, frozen cranberry pulp, frozen passion fruit pulp, and frozen litchi pulp.

The company offers fruit pulp products such as frozen jamun pulp, frozen alphonso mango pulp, frozen cranberry pulp, frozen passion fruit pulp, and frozen litchi pulp.

Fruit Pulp Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.61% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 124.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABC Fruits, Aditi Foods Pvt. Ltd., Ghousia Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Manuj Enterprises, Mysore Fruit Products Pvt. Ltd., Paradise Juice Pvt. Ltd., Raj Exim Groups, S N R Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Suyog Food Products, and Zain Natural Agro India Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

