Fruitive announces national expansion with plant-based fast-casual franchise opportunities

"My goal with Fruitive was to create something good for my family, for our community and for the world," said Gregg Rozeboom, founder and CEO of Fruitive. "The market for plant-based, healthy foods has continued to grow at an unprecedented rate, and I knew there was an opportunity here. When I decided to start the company, I traveled to vegan restaurants around the nation to see what was working and what wasn't, and I'm confident we've created a brand that will provide a rewarding investment to franchise owners."

Fruitive was founded in Virginia Beach in 2011 and expanded from its original Hilltop location to include two company-owned diners in Washington, D.C. and two in Norfolk, Virginia. Building on the success of these fast-casual destinations, the brand has also found a place in local farmers markets throughout the Washington area.

"As we open our brand up to a new wave of restaurateurs, we really want franchisees who are excited about promoting health and wellness," Rozeboom said. "At Fruitive, we offer an extensive training program that covers everything from finance and real estate to sales and marketing. We want to empower our franchisees with an opportunity to invest in both themselves and the planet, and we're looking forward to seeing Fruitive locations across the nation."

Fruitive combines various health concepts into one fast-casual establishment. From almond butter and bananas on toasted whole-grain bread with chocolate drizzle and cacao nibs to sweet berry waffles topped with whipped coconut cream, lavender and maple syrup, Rozeboom has constructed health-focused meals with an eco-friendly consciousness. Fruitive's seasonal menu changes the first day of every season.

About Fruitive

Fruitive, founded in Virginia Beach in 2011, began when founder Gregg Rozeboom realized his desire to open a restaurant that prized authenticity and kindness above all else: a place he would feel comfortable bringing his own family. Since day one, Fruitive has followed that vision to establish itself on the foundation of treating others the way we would want to be treated--from the ambiance to the menu quality to the customer service. To us, it's more than just food; it's about meeting you where you are and encouraging you to #LiveYourHealth and #LiveYourValues. For more information, visit https://fruitive.com/.

