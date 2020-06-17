Fruitive announces ProduceBlends line of healthy, whole-food fruit and veggie drinks

"This is the healthier way to drink fruits and veggies," said Gregg Rozeboom, founder and CEO of Fruitive. "Our ProduceBlends are a major upgrade to the juices that have been one of our specialties since 2011. But ProduceBlends are more efficient and more sustainable. They're packed with 100% of the nutrition available from the ingredients we use, and because they use whole fruits and vegetables, there's no waste."

This summer, Fruitive is upgrading its entire menu of juices, which have been a staple since the first Fruitive location opened, with ProduceBlends.

Juicing removes fiber and pulp, where many nutrients can be found, including some that support healthy tissue and a healthy immune system. Blended drinks retain the full nutrient value of their ingredients and produce no unnecessary waste.

"Blends are the future of liquid nutrition," Rozeboom said. "ProduceBlends are more efficient than cold-pressed juice and just as convenient for consumers. They're a better value, too, and by eliminating the waste that results from the juicing process, blends are more earth-friendly and sustainable."

Fruitive, founded in Virginia Beach in 2011, began when founder Gregg Rozeboom realized his desire to open a restaurant that prized health and authenticity above all else: a place he would feel comfortable bringing his own family. Since day one, Fruitive has followed that vision to establish itself on the foundation of treating others the way we would want to be treated--from the ambiance to the menu quality to the customer service. To us, it's more than just food; it's about meeting you where you are and encouraging you to #LiveYourHealth and #LiveYourValues. For more information, visit https://fruitive.com/.

