Fruitive names Orange Orchard public relations agency of record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fruitive, a 100% whole-food, plant-based restaurant, has selected the global vegan-owned and vegan-focused agency Orange Orchard as its public relations agency of record to promote awareness of the fast casual brand's all-natural, made-from-scratch menu and the launch of national franchising opportunities.

"When I started Fruitive, I wanted it to be a place that was genuine and authentic, and I was looking for the same thing from a PR agency," said Gregg Rozeboom, founder and CEO of Fruitive. "We've seen the impressive record of success Orange Orchard has had in the plant-based sector. Even more important, I knew after I talked to Heather that we shared the same commitment to compassion and social responsibility. Orange Orchard is completely in sync with Fruitive's values and vision."

Rozeboom opened the first Fruitive in Virginia Beach in 2011 in response to growing demand for healthy, whole-food, plant-based meals in a fast-casual setting. The company has opened additional locations in Washington, D.C., and Norfolk, Virginia, and is now offering franchise opportunities nationwide.

"The market for healthy vegan foods is continuing to grow, and that's presenting incredible business opportunities as well as making the world a better place," said Orange Orchard CEO Heather Ripley. "Gregg's mission – to serve healthy plant-based meals made with whole foods – resonates with consumers. With his passion and Orange Orchard's extensive experience in the franchise industry, we're confident that Fruitive is set to make a nationwide positive impact."

Orange Orchard, a division of Ripley PR, was established to promote animal-friendly, planet-friendly, vegan and plant-based products, brands and initiatives. The team's knowledge and experience in building global brands helps forward-thinking and socially and environmentally conscious businesses and nonprofit foundations create a cleaner, healthier and more compassionate world.

About Orange Orchard

Orange Orchard is a division of Ripley PR, a global public relations agency using a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to deliver measurable results. Orange Orchard works with environmentally friendly, animal welfare, vegan and plant-based brands that aim to make the world a kinder place to live. For more information visit www.orangeorchardpr.com or call 865-977-1973.

About Fruitive

Fruitive, founded in Virginia Beach in 2011, began when founder Gregg Rozeboom realized his desire to open a restaurant that prized authenticity and kindness above all else: a place he would feel comfortable bringing his own family. Since day one, Fruitive has followed that vision to establish itself on the foundation of treating others the way we would want to be treated--from the ambiance to the menu quality to the customer service. To us, it's more than just food; it's about meeting you where you are and encouraging you to #LiveYourHealth and #LiveYourValues.

Rozeboom also runs www.plantbased.com, where he and guests offer tips, personal essays, book reviews and more about plant-based life.

For more information, visit https://fruitive.com/.

