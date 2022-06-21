Fruits And Vegetables Coatings Market Size to Grow by USD 260.16 million | 44% of the growth to originate from APAC | Technavio

Fruits And Vegetables Coatings Market: Product Landscape

Fruits coatings: Growing focus of vendors on reducing food waste throughout the supply chain by using coatings and increasing sales of fruit coatings will accelerate the growth momentum of the market during the forecast period.

Growing focus of vendors on reducing food waste throughout the supply chain by using coatings and increasing sales of fruit coatings will accelerate the growth momentum of the market during the forecast period. Vegetable coatings

Fruits And Vegetables Coatings Market: Geography Landscape

APAC: 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for fruits and vegetables coatings market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Vendors operating in the global fruits and vegetables coatings market are focusing on expanding their footprint in the region.

44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. and are the key markets for fruits and vegetables coatings market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Vendors operating in the global fruits and vegetables coatings market are focusing on expanding their footprint in the region. Europe

North America

MEA

South America

Want to know more about segment-based contribution, Download Sample Report

Companies Covered:

AgroFresh Solutions Inc.: The company offers fruits and vegetables coatings such as Harvista, LandSpring, and others

The company offers fruits and vegetables coatings such as Harvista, LandSpring, and others Apeel Technology Inc.: The company offers fruits and vegetables coatings, which creates a protective extra peel that seals moisture in and keeps oxygen out.

The company offers fruits and vegetables coatings, which creates a protective extra peel that seals moisture in and keeps oxygen out. Citracote (Pty) Ltd.: The company offers fruits coatings such as Citracote Avo Cote, PolyCote Orange/Green, and others

The company offers fruits coatings such as Citracote Avo Cote, PolyCote Orange/Green, and others Colin Campbell (Chemicals) Pty Ltd.: The company offers fruits and vegetables coatings such as Absolve Peracetic Acid Biocide, Armobreak, Apollo Miticide, and others.

The company offers fruits and vegetables coatings such as Absolve Peracetic Acid Biocide, Armobreak, Apollo Miticide, and others. D. Manoharlal (Shellac) Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers fruits and vegetables coatings such as DM Shellac (Platina, Astra), LL Shellac (Super Blonde, Sonne), Dewaxed Orange Shellac, and others.

Some more companies covered in the report are:

Fomesa Fruitech SLU

John Bean Technologies Corp.

Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

UPL Ltd.

Get additional highlights about the vendors and their product offerings as you Download Sample Report

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports:

Waterborne Coatings Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Diamond Coatings Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Fruits And Vegetables Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 260.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.03 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Spain, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AgroFresh Solutions Inc., Apeel Technology Inc., Citracote (Pty) Ltd., Colin Campbell (Chemicals) Pty Ltd., D. Manoharlal (Shellac) Pvt. Ltd., Fomesa Fruitech SLU, John Bean Technologies Corp., Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and UPL Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for specialty chemicals

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

3.5 Impact of COVID -19 on materials market

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Fruits coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Fruits coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Fruits coatings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Vegetables coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Vegetables coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Vegetables coatings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

10.4 Apeel Technology Inc.

Exhibit 48: Apeel Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 49: Apeel Technology Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 50: Apeel Technology Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Citracote (Pty) Ltd.

Exhibit 51: Citracote (Pty) Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 52: Citracote (Pty) Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 53: Citracote (Pty) Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Colin Campbell (Chemicals) Pty Ltd.

(Chemicals) Pty Ltd. Exhibit 54: Colin Campbell (Chemicals) Pty Ltd. - Overview

(Chemicals) Pty Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 55: Colin Campbell (Chemicals) Pty Ltd. - Product and service

(Chemicals) Pty Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 56: Colin Campbell (Chemicals) Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 D. Manoharlal (Shellac) Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 57: D. Manoharlal (Shellac) Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 58: D. Manoharlal (Shellac) Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 59: D. Manoharlal (Shellac) Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Fomesa Fruitech SLU

Exhibit 60: Fomesa Fruitech SLU - Overview



Exhibit 61: Fomesa Fruitech SLU - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Fomesa Fruitech SLU - Key offerings

10.9 John Bean Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 63: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 64: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: John Bean Technologies Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 66: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc.

Exhibit 68: Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 71: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 74: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 UPL Ltd.

Exhibit 76: UPL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 77: UPL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: UPL Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 79: UPL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: UPL Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 82: Research Methodology



Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 84: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio