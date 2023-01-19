Fruits and Vegetables Ingredients Major Players for 2023 to 2027 in Germany and Globally researched by Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fruits and vegetables ingredients market is segmented by application (beverages, confectionery, rte products, bakery, and others), type (concentrates, pastes and purees, NFC juices, and pieces and powders), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Batory Foods, Cargill Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Diana Food SAS, Dohler GmbH, European Freeze Dry, Grunewald International, Ingredion Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances, Kanegrade Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Lupa Foods Ltd., Olam Group Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corp., SunOpta Inc., Tate and Lyle Plc, The Scoular Co., and Yaax International Inc. among key players, To know about the player offerings- request a sample now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fruits and Vegetables Ingredients Market 2023-2027

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

The increasing online presence of fruit and vegetable ingredient vendors is the key market trend.

The increasing online presence of fruit and vegetable ingredient vendors is the key market trend. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The fruits and vegetables ingredients market is estimated to grow by USD 101.27 billion at a CAGR of 6.63% from 2022 to 2027.

The fruits and vegetables ingredients market is estimated to grow by USD at a CAGR of 6.63% from 2022 to 2027. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The increased consumption of fruits and vegetables to maintain a healthier diet is notably driving the fruits and vegetable ingredients market growth, although factors such as the presence of stringent government rules may impede the market growth.

The increased consumption of fruits and vegetables to maintain a healthier diet is notably driving the fruits and vegetable ingredients market growth, although factors such as the presence of stringent government rules may impede the market growth. What is the largest region in the market?

Europe is forecast to contribute 30% to the growth of the global fruits and vegetable ingredients market during the forecast period.

Fruits and vegetable ingredients market 2023-2027: Scope

The fruits and vegetable ingredients market report also covers the following areas:

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategies

Analyze competitor offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio- Buy the Report

Related Reports:

Sweet Spreads Market by Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 : The sweet spreads market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.42% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,184.41 million . The evolving taste preferences are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the health impacts of sweet spreads may impede the market growth.

: The sweet spreads market is estimated to at a between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The evolving taste preferences are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the health impacts of sweet spreads may impede the market growth. Instant Soup Market by Distribution Channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The instant soup market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.74% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,880.38 million . The new product launches are notably driving the instant soup market growth, although factors such as product recalls may impede the market growth.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Fruits And Vegetables Ingredients Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 180 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.63% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 101.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.07 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Batory Foods, Cargill Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Diana Food SAS, Dohler GmbH, European Freeze Dry, Grunewald International, Ingredion Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances, Kanegrade Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Lupa Foods Ltd., Olam Group Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corp., SunOpta Inc., Tate and Lyle Plc, The Scoular Co., and Yaax International Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global fruits and vegetables ingredients market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global fruits and vegetables ingredients market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Confectionery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Confectionery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Confectionery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Confectionery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Confectionery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 RTE products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on RTE products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on RTE products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on RTE products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on RTE products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Bakery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Bakery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Bakery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Bakery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Bakery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Concentrates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Concentrates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Concentrates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Concentrates - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Concentrates - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Pastes and purees - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Pastes and purees - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Pastes and purees - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Pastes and purees - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Pastes and purees - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 NFC juices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on NFC juices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on NFC juices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on NFC juices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on NFC juices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Pieces and powders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Pieces and powders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Pieces and powders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Pieces and powders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Pieces and powders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 117: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 119: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 121: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 122: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 123: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 124: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 125: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 126: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 127: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 128: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

12.4 Batory Foods

Exhibit 132: Batory Foods - Overview



Exhibit 133: Batory Foods - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Batory Foods - Key offerings

12.5 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 135: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA

Exhibit 139: Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA - Overview



Exhibit 140: Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA - Segment focus

12.7 Diana Food SAS

Exhibit 143: Diana Food SAS - Overview



Exhibit 144: Diana Food SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Diana Food SAS - Key offerings

12.8 Dohler GmbH

Exhibit 146: Dohler GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 147: Dohler GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Dohler GmbH - Key offerings

12.9 European Freeze Dry

Exhibit 149: European Freeze Dry - Overview



Exhibit 150: European Freeze Dry - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: European Freeze Dry - Key offerings

12.10 Grunewald International

Exhibit 152: Grunewald International - Overview



Exhibit 153: Grunewald International - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Grunewald International - Key offerings

12.11 Ingredion Inc.

Exhibit 155: Ingredion Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Ingredion Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Ingredion Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Ingredion Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Ingredion Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 International Flavors and Fragrances

Exhibit 160: International Flavors and Fragrances - Overview



Exhibit 161: International Flavors and Fragrances - Business segments



Exhibit 162: International Flavors and Fragrances - Key news



Exhibit 163: International Flavors and Fragrances - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: International Flavors and Fragrances - Segment focus

12.13 Kanegrade Ltd.

Exhibit 165: Kanegrade Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Kanegrade Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Kanegrade Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Kerry Group Plc

Exhibit 168: Kerry Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 169: Kerry Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Kerry Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Kerry Group Plc - Segment focus

12.15 Lupa Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 172: Lupa Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Lupa Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: Lupa Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Olam Group Ltd.

Exhibit 175: Olam Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Olam Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Olam Group Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 178: Olam Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Olam Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Sensient Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 180: Sensient Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 181: Sensient Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 182: Sensient Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 183: Sensient Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 184: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 185: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 186: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 187: Research methodology



Exhibit 188: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 189: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 190: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio