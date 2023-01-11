Fruits and vegetables market size to grow by 917.55 million tonnes from 2022 to 2027: Growth is driven by the rise in the organized retail sector - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fruits and vegetables market is forecasted to grow by 917.55 million tonnes from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Batory Foods, BelOrta CV, Berry Gardens Ltd., Buhler AG, Dole Food Co. Inc., Driscolls Inc., Emona Co. Ltd., Fresgarrido SL, Fruitable Fresh sdn bhd, GEA Group AG, Global Fresh Trading Fze, Goknur Gida Merkez, Green Organic Vegetables Inc., Iceland Foods Ltd., J.R. Simplot Co., Keelings, Mirak Group, Naturipe Farms LLC, and Tanimura and Antle Fresh Foods Inc. are some of the major market participants. To know about the vendor offerings, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fruits and Vegetables Market 2023-2027

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others

Fruits and vegetable market 2023-2027: Scope

The fruits and vegetables market report also cover the following areas:

Fruits and vegetable market 2023-2027: Drivers and challenges

The growth of the organized retail sector will fuel the growth of the fruits and vegetables market. Suppliers are continuously focusing on strengthening their distribution network through organized retail, which has grown with the establishment of several supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Organized retail is an integral part of the offline distribution channel, as it allows consumers to choose from a wide range of fruits and vegetables. These factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Food contamination from fruits and vegetables is a major challenge that is likely to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Food poisoning or foodborne illnesses can adversely affect the health of consumers. Eating raw fruits and vegetables can lead to food poisoning from pathogens. In addition, sudden climate change can increase the risk of food poisoning. Such factors will deter the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Fruits and vegetable market 2023-2027: Segmentation analysis

Product

Vegetables



Fruits

Product Type

Fresh



Processed



Frozen

Region outlook

North America



The US





Canada



Europe



The UK





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



APAC



China





India



Middle East and Africa

and Africa

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East and Africa

and

South America



Chile





Brazil





Argentina

Fruits and vegetables market 2023-2027: Segmentation highlights

The fruits and vegetable market share growth by the vegetable segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the global food industry, along with increasing consumer expenditure on fresh food products, is expected to drive the growth of the segment. The rising vegan population is also leading to an increase in the demand for vegetables. The increasing awareness about the advantages of eating fresh and healthy foods is another growth driver. Thus, the above-mentioned factors will fuel this segment's growth during the forecast period.

share growth by the segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the global food industry, along with increasing consumer expenditure on fresh food products, is expected to drive the growth of the segment. The rising vegan population is also leading to an increase in the demand for vegetables. The increasing awareness about the advantages of eating fresh and healthy foods is another growth driver. Thus, the above-mentioned factors will fuel this segment's growth during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 69% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rising disposable income of the population and increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of the consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables is driving the growth of the regional market. China and India are the largest markets in APAC.

Fruits and vegetables market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

What are the key data covered in this fruits and vegetables market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fruits and vegetables market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the fruits and vegetables market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fruits and vegetables market vendors

Fruits and Vegetables Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 146 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39% Market growth 2023-2027 917.55 million t Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.64 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Key countries US, Turkey, China, India, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Batory Foods, BelOrta CV, Berry Gardens Ltd., Buhler AG, Dole Food Co. Inc., Driscolls Inc., Emona Co. Ltd., Fresgarrido SL, Fruitable Fresh sdn bhd, GEA Group AG, Global Fresh Trading Fze, Goknur Gida Merkez, Green Organic Vegetables Inc., Iceland Foods Ltd., J.R. Simplot Co., Keelings, Mirak Group, Naturipe Farms LLC, and Tanimura and Antle Fresh Foods Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global fruits and vegetables market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global fruits and vegetables market 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.3 Product Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Type Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Fruits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Fruits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Fruits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Fruits - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Fruits - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product (million t)

7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

7.3 Fresh - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Fresh - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Fresh - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Fresh - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Fresh - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Processed and frozen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Processed and frozen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Processed and frozen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Processed and frozen - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Processed and frozen - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Product Type (million t)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 87: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography (million t)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 BelOrta CV

Exhibit 108: BelOrta CV - Overview



Exhibit 109: BelOrta CV - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: BelOrta CV - Key offerings

12.4 Berry Gardens Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Berry Gardens Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Berry Gardens Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Berry Gardens Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Buhler AG

Exhibit 114: Buhler AG - Overview



Exhibit 115: Buhler AG - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Buhler AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Buhler AG - Segment focus

12.6 Dole Food Co. Inc.

Exhibit 118: Dole Food Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Dole Food Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Dole Food Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Dole Food Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Driscolls Inc.

Exhibit 122: Driscolls Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Driscolls Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Driscolls Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Emona Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Emona Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Emona Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Emona Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Fresgarrido SL

Exhibit 128: Fresgarrido SL - Overview



Exhibit 129: Fresgarrido SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Fresgarrido SL - Key offerings

12.10 Fruitable Fresh sdn bhd

Exhibit 131: Fruitable Fresh sdn bhd - Overview



Exhibit 132: Fruitable Fresh sdn bhd - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Fruitable Fresh sdn bhd - Key offerings

12.11 GEA Group AG

Exhibit 134: GEA Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 135: GEA Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 136: GEA Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: GEA Group AG - Segment focus

12.12 Global Fresh Trading Fze

Exhibit 138: Global Fresh Trading Fze - Overview



Exhibit 139: Global Fresh Trading Fze - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Global Fresh Trading Fze - Key offerings

12.13 Goknur Gida Merkez

Exhibit 141: Goknur Gida Merkez - Overview



Exhibit 142: Goknur Gida Merkez - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Goknur Gida Merkez - Key offerings

12.14 J.R. Simplot Co.

Exhibit 144: J.R. Simplot Co. - Overview



Exhibit 145: J.R. Simplot Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: J.R. Simplot Co. - Key offerings

12.15 Keelings

Exhibit 147: Keelings - Overview



Exhibit 148: Keelings - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Keelings - Key offerings

12.16 Mirak Group

Exhibit 150: Mirak Group - Overview



Exhibit 151: Mirak Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Mirak Group - Key offerings

12.17 Naturipe Farms LLC

Exhibit 153: Naturipe Farms LLC - Overview



Exhibit 154: Naturipe Farms LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Naturipe Farms LLC - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 156: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 157: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 158: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 159: Research methodology



Exhibit 160: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 161: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 162: List of abbreviations

