FRX Health Announces Grand Opening

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRX Health™ is excited to announce the opening of its Ohio Dispensary on February 7th, 2019. FRX Health was awarded a license by Ohio's Medical Marijuana Control Program last summer. The Dispensary is located at 1865 Dresden Avenue in East Liverpool, Ohio. They are among the first dispensaries to open for business serving Ohio patients.

FRX Health™ CEO, Rebecca Myers, with East Liverpool, Ohio Mayor Ryan Stovall, cutting the grand opening ribbon at the Ohio medical marijuana dispensary. FRX Health™ medical marijuana dispensary in East Liverpool, Ohio

"We are excited to be one of the first medical marijuana dispensaries to open in the State of Ohio," said Rebecca Myers, Founder and CEO of FRX Health. "Located in East Liverpool Ohio, FRX Health is the only Dispensary in Columbiana County. Our care delivery model is Pharmacist led and patient centered. As a research and development focused company, we offer innovative health solutions that are tailored for multiple disease states. We are excited for this opportunity to serve the healthcare needs of Ohio patients," Myers commented.

FRX Health provides a comfortable, welcoming, professional environment offering the highest-quality medical marijuana products and accessories to our patients. The dispensary is run by a pharmacist and staffed with knowledgeable patient service representatives prepared to provide every patient with a personalized journey through the dispensary's medical marijuana products. They are dedicated to providing patients with the high-quality consultation, information, assistance and products they require. Their hours of operation are Monday - Saturday 10:00am to 7:00pm and Sunday 12:00pm - 5:00pm. Additional information can be found at the website (WWW.FRXOHIO.COM), and by calling (234) 718-8899.

"We are extremely excited to see our dispensary open to the people of East Liverpool and to the surrounding communities in Ohio. As a pharmacist, I recognize the benefits of this new therapeutic class for pain treatment and numerous additional disease states. We look forward to helping patients with the 21 qualifying conditions for medical marijuana in Ohio," said Joseph Jeffries, RPh, Pharmacy Director at FRX Health™.

FRX Health is committed to participating in scientific and clinical research in this fast-growing area of medicine. The FRX Health™ Team is also committed to providing education and guidance, together with the highest-quality products and accessories to its patients.

"Today our community moves a giant step forward not only economically but medically, as well. East Liverpool is now a hub for innovation and research in the industry and I am very proud that our city has partnered with FRX to make it all possible," commented East Liverpool Mayor, Ryan Stovall.

About FRX Health™. FRX Health and its affiliated companies are leaders in innovation focusing on research and development in the medical marijuana sector. FRX Health and its affiliated companies are licensed to offer high quality medical marijuana therapeutics to more than 26 million patients through its multi-state platform including Ohio and Pennsylvania. FRX Health and its affiliated companies are led by a world-class team of scientists and healthcare professionals. We are developing a portfolio of high-quality products through our vertically integrated platform. Our innovation is your future health. Learn more at WWW.FRXOHIO.COM.

