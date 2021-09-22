Fry Construction Selected for a Major Medical Imaging and Radiotherapy Addition by The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, Arlington, TX

CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fry Construction, a specialist in the precision design and construction of cancer treatment, medical imaging facilities, and surgery centers has announced it was awarded one of its most challenging, multiple modality medical construction projects.

Fry Construction, Inc. logo Varian TrueBeam

The center will include a Varian TrueBeam LINAC and a GE CT on the 1st floor of a multi-story building with low clearance for pier drilling with all form setting and pouring of the vault mandated to occur after hours. To complicate matters, the ER driveway is located immediately outside the subject site and will be accommodated to ensure constant access.

"We are accustomed to receiving the most demanding construction projects to be delivered in the shortest time lines and proud that Fry Construction is repeatedly selected to overcome these obstacles to completion. Our 38 years of experience, specializing in this highly focused sector of medical construction, has taught us how to complete our jobs on time, within budget and built to the manufacturers strict specifications to comply with equipment warranties. The criteria required by the CCBD is no exception," stated Ben Fry, President of Fry Construction.

The Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders was recently recognized, through national certification, by the Quality Oncology Practice Initiative (QOPI®) Certification Program, an affiliate of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). This level of expertise was earned by meeting rigorous cancer treatment standards—accomplished by only 23 oncology practices in the nation. The CCBD demands the same level of experience and professionalism from their medical contractor.

Alex Carr, the Radiation Oncology Medical Equipment Planner for Varian, stated, "By selecting Fry Construction, a 'Varian Preferred Contractor' to complete this complex project, CCBD has given Varian the confidence of knowing the site is being prepared with the highest of quality as well as adhering to the Varian 'Site Readiness Specifications' as prescribed by Varian's Site Infrastructural Planning Processes. Fry Construction has an excellent history of working extremely well with not only Varian but also our shared customer-base of cancer fighting specialists. I'm looking forward to continuing this complicated and challenging project with this great team."

About Fry Construction Company, Inc.

Fry Construction is the leader in the precision construction of radiotherapy and Imaging facilities throughout the Southwest. Fry pioneered the practice of precision medical construction in 1984 at the University of Texas Health Science Center and has since completed over 1,500 specialized facilities spanning almost four decades. All completed while maintaining their "Preferred Contractor" status with the major radiotherapy and imaging manufacturers in the US.

Media Contact:

Bruce Fry

[email protected]

214-334-3726

SOURCE Fry Construction, Inc.