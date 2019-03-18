NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FSA administration company, Clarity Benefit Solutions, explains why learning and development is a win-win benefit.

In today's extremely competitive job market, many companies hire fresh talent, and then neglect to invest in their education. This is a costly mistake that could result in loss of revenue. Progressive employers should consider employee training and development a top priority to expand their employees' knowledge base. Here's why.

Learning and development is a win-win benefit for employers and employees alike. Employers reap the benefits from workers who are more educated to perform their tasks, and employees have the opportunity to hone their skills and excel in their chosen career path. Plus, it is a morale-booster that can also foster additional leadership skills.

The following are some benefits to employees' career development. First and foremost, employees feel supported. Employers who invest in their employees' ongoing career development foster a sense of caring in their employees. As a result, employees will embrace new projects. Thus, employee retention is likely to increase.

As an added bonus, this investment in employees will allow them to reach their full potential. Companies that do not show a vested interest in their employees' career development will most likely be left with employees that simply do their jobs with no interest in taking their career to the next level. Plus, with career development, they will stay current with the latest trends and technology—and even excel in job performance.

Employers who invest in their employees' career development will also see more productivity. They will become more efficient at their jobs and be more engaged. This will add up to a healthier bottom line.

Investing in employee learning and development also boost a company's reputation, which can be a boon in attracting the latest and greatest in fresh talent—which is yet another win-win for employers and employees alike. Employees are happier and employers show they are invested in their employees' career development. In this scenario, no one loses.





