FSA Administration Company, Clarity Benefit Solutions, Gives Businesses Advice for Their Gen Z and Millennial Workforces

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FSA administration company, Clarity Benefit Solutions, gives business advice for their Gen Z and millennial workforces.

A majority of today's employers face the challenging of contending with a multi-generational workforce. The younger generations are vastly different from the predecessors and need to be approached in a fresh manner. A strategy for millennials (those born between 1981 and 1996) and Gen Zers (who are typically age 20 and under) should center on workplace flexibility, internal communications, and learning and development.

The younger generations value the opportunity to work remotely and with flexible schedules, setting their own hours during the times they are the most productive.

When it comes to recruiting these talents, it is recommended that HR encourage electronic CV/resume submissions over hard copies. It is important that companies cultivate a culture of both diversity and inclusion. Establish a video presence to educate them on the virtues of working at the company. Potential employees will be looking for these modern engagement tools when it comes to their decision-making process.

Once these generations join the workforce, it is vital to keep them engaged. A majority of millennials and Gen Zers are tasked with a great deal of student loan debt. Forward-thinking employers will offer their employees opportunities to pay of this debt while concurrently planning for retirement. Consider implementing programs that allow employees to put pre-tax payroll dollars directly towards student loan debt each pay period. Companies who have the resources to do so can also offer to contribute set amounts towards employees' student loans, as long as the employee is also making at least the minimum monthly payment on his/her own. These options show that employers are invested in their employees, understand their priorities and concerns, and value them enough to help them tackle their student loan debt.

Another method to keep the younger generations invested in their careers is utilize technology for further their education. Gen Zs and the millennial generation use their phones for business and pleasure. Don't waste money on literature or pamphlets. Instead, tout company benefits on a user-friendly, mobile platform they can access 24/7. And, don't overlook the value of social media platforms to enhance this information. Seize this opportunity to provide real-world examples of benefit success stories, rather than simply relaying information. Sharing a compelling story is a sure-fire method to educate these generations and inspire them to participate.

