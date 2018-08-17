NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FSA administration company, Clarity Benefit Solutions, offers five selling strategies for next generation brokers.

As a generation of older brokers retires and a new generation of brokers is ushered in to market exciting new benefits offerings, it is up to these forward-thinking brokers to develop innovative selling strategies in a highly competitive marketplace. The following are five selling strategies that next generation brokers can employ to build a trusting, long-lasting relationship with their clients.

Build a personal brand. Rising brokers should first spend time building a brand through the many social media platforms that are out there. An engaging website can strengthen their online presence. Make it full of articles, tips, case studies, webinars, videos, and blogs. Cross-post this information to drive more traffic and increase awareness.

Develop an expert niche. Next-generation brokers who have successfully built their brand should also have a specialty to distinguish themselves from their competition. This will help them become a sought-after resource in a particular area. Make sure this specialty is well-promoted!

Make the most of SEO. Next generation brokers that are engaged with the industry will be noticed by all the major search engines—with the brokers' content linked to or shared. Search engine optimization (SEO) is an important strategy to master. Doing so will ensure success.

Utilize the latest technology. Technology is a must to keep up with constantly evolving changes in the industry. Next generation brokers should use an online platform in all their sales efforts. Not only will it save them time and money, it will result in more customer satisfaction as clients can access their information, at their convenience, from an app on their smartphone

Be socially responsible. A majority of the younger generation is highly concerned about the communities they work and live in. As a broker that wants to connect, and sell to, this audience, be aware of local social and environmental issues. Championing for a cause can help a broker feel good about him or herself and have a positive impact on selling strategies.

About Clarity Benefit Solutions: Clarity Benefit Solutions provides technology that makes the health insurance plan selection process fast, easy, and straightforward. For over two decades, we have provided clients with industry-leading technology, compliance, and exceptional customer service. Our offering is designed to save time and lower the costs of managing benefits while also promoting employee self-service and automated ACA compliance.

Media Contact



Calvin Clark



cclark@claritybenefitsolutions.com



732-428-8272

SOURCE Clarity Benefit Solutions