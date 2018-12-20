NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FSA administration company, Clarity, shares tips for helping unprepared employers navigate through open enrollment.

The end of the year can be an extremely challenging time for employers with the holiday season and budget planning all happening at the same time. Factor in open enrollment, and many are left scrambling as they try to decipher mandatory and voluntary benefits, promote participation, and lend support to employees. Here are some tips to tackle the all-important open enrollment season.

Ideally, employers would be adequately prepared to take on open enrollment. When this isn't possible, employers should first educate themselves on recent changes in health care reform legislation—especially as it may relate to their benefits packages. This is also an opportune time to consider online enrollment platforms and apps, as they can streamline the entire process. Features such as automated communication and decision support tools will help keep the process running smoothly, in addition to offering seamless connection with insurance carriers, payroll company, and third-party vendors.

It is vital to present this information to employees in a variety of formats, such as print, email, flyers/brochures, and webinars. The content should be easy to read and engaging. Assign generous deadlines and frequent reminders. Designate someone to be readily available to address employee concerns throughout this crucial time.

Hold a meeting with employees to ensure that they comprehend all new offerings, changes to current offerings, and all coverage options. Prepare a frequently asked questions flyer to hand out. Post the open enrollment schedule throughout the office and be sure to follow up with employees to not only ensure they received all materials but have started to consider their options.

As the open enrollment period draws to a close, employers need to carefully check enrollment forms for any missing information or incorrectly filled out information. Continue to provide support to employees over the course of the year. This should help to simplify next year's open enrollment season. Remember, the better educated that employees are, the smoother the process will go.

About Clarity Benefit Solutions: Clarity Benefit Solutions provides technology that makes the health insurance plan selection process fast, easy, and straightforward. For over two decades, we have provided clients with industry-leading technology, compliance, and exceptional customer service. Our offering is designed to save time and lower the costs of managing benefits while also promoting employee self-service and automated ACA compliance.

