NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FSA administrators, Clarity Benefit Solutions, discusses the latest advancements in benefit administration technology.

The past few decades have seen technology transform just about every industry. Benefit administration has not been an exception. There have been a number of technology advancements in that have impacted benefits administration. Clarity Benefit Solutions discusses four of those advancements.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data-driven decisions. The Big Data trend has made its way to employee benefits administration. AI is the driving force behind useful features like online support chats, data analysis, and analyzing employees' responses to benefits. Employers can use data-driven insight to recommend benefits that would be the most useful to an individual employee as well as identify opportunities to lower cost.

Mobile experiences. Most employees, especially in the younger generations, want to be able to access everything via mobile, including benefits. Administrators can provide a comprehensive mobile experience through a benefits administration app. There, users can check expense eligibility, check account balances, enroll in benefits, receive important notifications, upload documentation, and more.

Simplified open enrollment. Open enrollment was previously a time-consuming, confusing process that involved a lot of paperwork and manual data entry. There was a lot of room for human error and the process was often so complicated for employees that they would end up missing potentially useful benefits. Technology has allowed human resources databases, vendors, third-party administrators, and employees to all be integrated in one system. Educational resources, decision-support tools, and access to assistance has completely transformed this process into one that's quick, accurate, and hassle-free.

A connected network. Technology gives the entire industry the opportunity to connect. Human Resources professionals, employees, brokers, and vendors can all utilize the same platform to share resources and connect. Being part of a connected marketplace and network ensures that all participants benefit.

Benefits administration has gotten more challenging as employee needs have evolved at a faster pace than benefits have been able to keep up with—until now. The rise in technological advances are giving benefits administrators a better chance at organizational success than ever before.

