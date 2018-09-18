FSD Pharma Announces Upgraded Listing to OTCQB Venture Market

CSE: HUGE

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - FSD Pharma Inc. ("FSD Pharma" or the "Company") (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9) announced today that its subordinate voting shares have been upgraded to a listing on the OTCQB ("OTCQB") Venture Market, trading under the ticker symbol "FSDDF." The Company's subordinate voting shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE") under the ticker symbol "HUGE" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FRA") under the ticker symbol "0K9."

"We are excited to be upgraded to a listing on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. This new listing allows U.S. investors the opportunity to further share in the Company's continued expansion and growth internationally," said Zeeshan Saeed, EVP and Director of FSD Pharma. "U.S. investors can obtain Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company at www.otcmarkets.com and access the most current company news and developments."

FSD Pharma through its wholly-owned subsidiary FV Pharma, is a licensed producer of marijuana under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) having received its cultivation license on October 13, 2017. Headquartered at the former Kraft plant in Cobourg, Ontario, approximately an hour's drive from Toronto, FV Pharma management's mission is to transform the facility into the largest hydroponic indoor cannabis facility in the world. FV Pharma intends to target all legal aspects of the cannabis industry, including cultivation, processing, manufacturing, extracts and research and development.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the development of the Corporation's indoor cannabis facility and its business goals and objectives. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Corporation is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking-information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

