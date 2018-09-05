FSD Pharma Congratulates High Tide Ventures for Selection as Supplier to Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation

CSE: HUGE



OTC: FSDDF



FRA: 0K9

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - FSD Pharma Inc. ("FSD Pharma" or "FSD") (CSE: HUGE) (OTC: FSDDF) (FRA: 0K9) today congratulated High Tide Ventures Inc. ("High Tide") for the selection of its wholly-owned subsidiary Famous Brandz Inc. ("Famous Brandz") as an accessories supplier to the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation, operating as the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS"). Under the announcement by the OCS on September 5, 2018, Famous Brandz was one of ten accessories suppliers newly-selected to supply accessories to the adult-use market in the Province of Ontario.

"This is a well-deserved acknowledgement of the capability of High Tide and its subsidiary Famous Brandz to supply some of the most innovative cannabis accessories to the adult-use market in Canada's largest province. FSD applauds High Tide and wishes the company much success in its latest supply agreement," said Zeeshan Saeed, EVP and Director of FSD Pharma.

FSD Pharma previously announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc. ("FV Pharma") had entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with High Tide dated July 18, 2018 to supply the Saskatchewan market on a wholesale basis with up to 5,000,000 grams of cannabis products over the next year when available. FSD Pharma will continue to work collaboratively with High Tide as a supplier of cannabis products and accessories across Canada.

About FSD Pharma (CSE: HUGE) (OTC: FSDDF) (FRA: 0K9)

FSD Pharma through its wholly-owned subsidiary FV Pharma, is a licensed producer of marijuana under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) having received its cultivation license on October 13, 2017. Headquartered at the former Kraft plant in Cobourg, Ontario, approximately an hour's drive from Toronto, FV Pharma management's mission is to transform the facility into the largest hydroponic indoor cannabis facility in the world. FV Pharma intends to target all legal aspects of the cannabis industry, including cultivation, processing, manufacturing, extracts and research and development. For more information about FSD Pharma, please visit www.fsdpharma.com.

About High Tide Ventures Inc.

High Tide is a privately-held, Alberta-based, retail-focused cannabis corporation. It is among the most vertically-integrated companies in the Canadian cannabis market, with portfolio entities including RGR Canada, Smoker's Corner, Famous Brandz, Canna Cabana and the majority of KushBar. High Tide's strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its retail-focused integrated value chain, while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value.

Representing the core of High Tide's business, RGR Canada is a high-quality and innovative designer, manufacturer and distributor of cannabis accessories. Founded in 2009 and approved by the Canadian Franchise Association, Smoker's Corner is Canada's largest counter-culture chain with 19 current locations. Famous Brandz is a dominant manufacturer of licensed lifestyle accessories, through partnerships with celebrities and entertainment companies like Snoop Dogg and Paramount Pictures, respectively, which are sold to wholesalers and retailers around the world. Upon the legalization of recreational cannabis across Canada on October 17, 2018, Canna Cabana is positioned to become a sizeable retail brand through a modern concept with a sophisticated yet playful customer experience, while KushBar is a retail concept that will also be focused on the valued Canadian cannabis consumer.

For more information about High Tide Ventures Inc., visit www.hightideventures.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the development of the Corporation's indoor cannabis facility and its business goals and objectives. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Corporation is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking-information.

The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FSD Pharma Inc.