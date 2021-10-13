FSD Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13th

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9) ("FSD Pharma" or the "Company"), a life sciences holding company dedicated to building a portfolio of assets and biotech solutions, is pleased to announce that Anthony Durkacz, Interim CEO of FSD Pharma, and Dr. Lakshmi P. Kotra, CEO of FSD's wholly-owned subsidiary Lucid Psycheceuticals, will participate in the KCSA Psychedelics Investor Conference to be held at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 13-14, 2021.

Mr. Durkacz and Dr. Kotra will present live on Wednesday, October 13th at 2:30 p.m. ET. Register to attend here .

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with FSD's management team, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected] .

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma is a life sciences holding company dedicated to building a portfolio of diversified therapeutic assets and innovative healthcare and biotech services. Currently, FSD is actively pursuing potential acquisition targets in the healthcare and biotech space to bring innovative treatments to market to treat various mental health disorders and neurodegenerative diseases.

Forward Looking Information



Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the terms and deliverables of the various agreements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.

