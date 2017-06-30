FSIC Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Declares Regular Distribution for Third Quarter

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FS Investment Corporation (NYSE: FSIC), a publicly traded business development company focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies, announced its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, and that its board of directors has declared its third quarter 2018 regular distribution.

Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended June 30, 20181

Net investment income of $0.19 per share, compared to $0.19 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2017

Adjusted net investment income of $0.19 per share, compared to $0.19 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 2

Total net realized gain of $0.13 per share and total net change in unrealized depreciation of $0.44 per share, compared to a total net realized loss of $0.06 per share and a total net change in unrealized depreciation of $0.05 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2017

Paid cash distributions to stockholders totaling $0.19 per share 3

Total purchases of $240.4 million versus $350.3 million of sales and repayments

Net asset value of $8.87 per share, compared to $9.16 per share as of March 31, 2018

"We are pleased with the progress we've made since announcing the formation of the partnership between FS Investments and KKR," said Michael Forman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FSIC. "Completing the merger with Corporate Capital Trust, efficiently leveraging our new, lower cost revolving credit facility and maintaining a strong origination pipeline will position us well to deliver consistent long-term performance and drive value for our investors."

Declaration of Regular Distribution for Third Quarter 2018

FSIC's board of directors has declared a regular cash distribution for the third quarter of $0.19 per share, which will be paid on or about October 2, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 19, 2018.

Summary Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (all per share amounts are basic and diluted)1 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 Total investment income $95,575 $101,018 $98,695 Net investment income 45,955 50,547 46,460 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (31,338) 12,925 18,442 Net investment income per share $0.19 $0.21 $0.19 Adjusted net investment income per share2 $0.19 $0.21 $0.19 Total net realized and unrealized gain (loss) per share $(0.32) $(0.15) $(0.11) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations



(Earnings per Share) $(0.13) $0.05 $0.08 Stockholder distributions per share3 $0.19000 $0.19000 $0.22275 Net asset value per share at period end $8.87 $9.16 $9.30 Weighted average shares outstanding 242,801,446 245,713,188 245,107,405 Shares outstanding, end of period 240,602,753 245,587,856 245,153,010 (dollar amounts in thousands) As of



June 30, 2018 As of



December 31, 2017 Total fair value of investments $3,626,901 $3,926,234 Total assets 3,882,958 4,104,275 Total stockholders' equity 2,134,778 2,284,723

Portfolio Highlights as of June 30, 2018

Total fair value of investments was $3.6 billion .

. Core investment strategies 4 represented 99% of the portfolio by fair value as of June 30, 2018 , including 90% from direct originations and 9% from opportunistic investments. Broadly syndicated/other investments represented the remaining 1% of the portfolio by fair value.

represented 99% of the portfolio by fair value as of , including 90% from direct originations and 9% from opportunistic investments. Broadly syndicated/other investments represented the remaining 1% of the portfolio by fair value. Gross portfolio yield prior to leverage (based on amortized cost and excluding non-income producing assets) 5 was 11.1%, compared to 10.9% as of March 31, 2018 .

was 11.1%, compared to 10.9% as of . Total commitments to direct originations (including unfunded commitments) made during the second quarter of 2018 was $163.3 million in 11 companies, 5 of which were existing portfolio companies.

in 11 companies, 5 of which were existing portfolio companies. Approximately 0.2% of investments were on non-accrual based on fair value.6

Total Portfolio Activity

Three Months Ended (dollar amounts in thousands) June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 Purchases $240,443 $115,990 $298,682 Sales and redemptions (350,253) (215,945) (310,569) Net portfolio activity $(109,810) $(99,955) $(11,887) Portfolio Data As of June 30, 2018 As of December 31, 2017 Total fair value of investments $3,626,901 $3,926,234 Number of Portfolio Companies 109 100 Average Annual EBITDA of Portfolio Companies $107,700 $85,700 Weighted Average Purchase Price of Debt Investments



(as a % of par) 99.5% 99.5% % of Investments on Non-Accrual (based on fair value)6 0.2% 0.2% Asset Class (based on fair value) Senior Secured Loans — First Lien 67% 64% Senior Secured Loans — Second Lien 4% 5% Senior Secured Bonds 5% 4% Subordinated Debt 12% 13% Collateralized Securities 1% 1% Equity/Other 11% 13% Portfolio Composition by Strategy (based on fair value)4 Direct Originations 90% 92% Opportunistic 9% 7% Broadly Syndicated/Other 1% 1% Interest Rate Type (based on fair value) % Variable Rate 69.8% 69.4% % Fixed Rate 19.6% 17.8% % Income Producing Equity/Other Investments 2.2% 2.3% % Non-Income Producing Equity/Other Investments 8.4% 10.5% Yields (based on amortized cost)5 Gross Portfolio Yield Prior to Leverage 10.2% 9.6% Gross Portfolio Yield Prior to Leverage — Excluding Non-Income



Producing Assets 11.1% 10.5%

Direct Origination Activity

Three Months Ended (dollar amounts in thousands) June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 Total Commitments (including unfunded commitments) $163,261 $79,590 $197,084 Exited Investments (including partial paydowns) (288,451) (186,236) (218,280) Net Direct Originations $(125,190) $(106,646) $(21,196) Direct Originations Portfolio Data As of June 30, 2018 As of December 31, 2017 Total Fair Value of Direct Originations $3,277,882 $3,606,608 Number of Portfolio Companies 72 75 Average Annual EBITDA of Portfolio Companies $73,300 $68,600 Average Leverage Through Tranche of Portfolio Companies — Excluding Equity/Other and Collateralized Securities 5.6x 4.9x % of Investments on Non-Accrual (based on fair value)6 0.2% — Three Months Ended New Direct Originations by Asset Class (including unfunded commitments) June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 Senior Secured Loans — First Lien 92% 90% 97% Senior Secured Loans — Second Lien — 5% — Senior Secured Bonds — — 1% Subordinated Debt — 1% — Collateralized Securities — — — Equity/Other 8% 4% 2% Average New Direct Origination Commitment Amount $14,842 $13,265 $15,160 Weighted Average Maturity for New Direct Originations 7/16/2024 9/15/2023 12/17/2022 Gross Portfolio Yield Prior to Leverage (based on amortized cost) of New Direct Originations Funded during Period5 11.5% 10.9% 9.6% Gross Portfolio Yield Prior to Leverage (based on amortized cost) of New Direct Originations Funded during Period — Excluding Non-Income Producing Assets5 11.5% 10.9% 9.7% Gross Portfolio Yield Prior to Leverage (based on amortized cost) of Direct Originations Exited during Period5 10.5% 10.6% 9.9%

Leverage and Liquidity as of June 30, 2018

Debt to equity ratio of 77%, based on $1.64 billion in total debt outstanding and stockholders' equity of $2.13 billion . FSIC's weighted average effective interest rate (including the effect of non-usage fees) was 4.64%

in total debt outstanding and stockholders' equity of . FSIC's weighted average effective interest rate (including the effect of non-usage fees) was 4.64% Cash and foreign currency of approximately $200.8 million and availability under its financing arrangements of $346.2 million , subject to borrowing base and other limitations

and availability under its financing arrangements of , subject to borrowing base and other limitations Twenty-two unfunded debt investments with aggregate unfunded commitments of $127.0 million and one unfunded equity commitment with an unfunded commitment of $112 thousand

Conference Call Information

FSIC will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, August 10, 2018, to discuss its second quarter financial results. All interested parties are welcome to participate. You can access the conference call by dialing (877) 472-8671 and using the conference ID 3745405 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. The conference call will also be webcast, which can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of FSIC's website at www.fsinvestmentcorp.com under Presentations and Reports.

A replay of the call will be available for a period of 30 days following the call by visiting the Investor Relations section of FSIC's website at www.fsinvestmentcorp.com under Presentations and Reports.

Supplemental Information

An investor presentation of financial information will be made available prior to the call in the Investor Relations section of FSIC's website at www.fsinvestmentcorp.com under Presentations and Reports.

About FS Investment Corporation

FS Investment Corporation (NYSE: FSIC) is a publicly traded business development company ("BDC") focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FSIC seeks to invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market companies to achieve the best risk-adjusted returns for its investors. FSIC is advised by FS/KKR Advisor, LLC. For more information, please visit www.fsinvestmentcorp.com.

About FS/KKR Advisor, LLC

FS/KKR Advisor, LLC ("FS/KKR") is a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit that serves as the investment adviser to six BDCs, including FS Investment Corporation, FS Investment Corporation II, FS Investment Corporation III, FS Investment Corporation IV, Corporate Capital Trust, Inc. and Corporate Capital Trust II.

FS/KKR seeks to leverage the size of its platform, differentiated origination capabilities and expertise in capital markets to maximize returns and preserve capital for investors.

FS Investments is a leading asset manager dedicated to helping individuals, financial professionals and institutions design better portfolios. The firm provides access to alternative sources of income and growth and focuses on setting industry standards for investor protection, education and transparency. FS Investments is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with offices in New York, NY, Orlando, FL and Washington, DC. Visit www.fsinvestments.com to learn more.

KKR Credit is a subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc., a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic manager partnerships that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Disclosure Notice

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to future events or the future performance or operations of FSIC. Words such as "believes," "expects," "projects," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the economy, risks associated with possible disruption in FSIC's operations or the economy generally due to terrorism or natural disasters, future changes in laws or regulations and conditions in FSIC's operating area, and the price at which shares of FSIC's common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Some of these factors are enumerated in the filings FSIC makes with the SEC. FSIC undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The press release above contains summaries of certain financial and statistical information about FSIC. The information contained in this press release is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of FSIC's SEC filings and other public announcements that FSIC may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. FSIC undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release. In addition, information related to past performance, while helpful as an evaluative tool, is not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured. Investors should not view the past performance of FSIC, or information about the market, as indicative of FSIC's future results.

Other Information

The information in this press release is summary information only and should be read in conjunction with FSIC's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2018, which FSIC filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 9, 2018, as well as FSIC's other reports filed with the SEC. A copy of FSIC's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2018 and FSIC's other reports filed with the SEC can be found on FSIC's website at www.fsinvestmentcorp.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Certain Information About Distributions

The determination of the tax attributes of FSIC's distributions is made annually as of the end of its fiscal year based upon its taxable income and distributions paid, in each case, for the full year. Therefore, a determination as to the tax attributes of the distributions made on a quarterly basis may not be representative of the actual tax attributes for a full year. FSIC intends to update stockholders quarterly with an estimated percentage of its distributions that resulted from taxable ordinary income. The actual tax characteristics of distributions to stockholders will be reported to stockholders annually on Form 1099-DIV.

The timing and amount of any future distributions on FSIC's shares of common stock are subject to applicable legal restrictions and the sole discretion of its board of directors. There can be no assurance as to the amount or timing of any such future distributions, including the special distribution referenced herein.

FSIC may fund its cash distributions to stockholders from any sources of funds legally available to it, including proceeds from the sale of shares of FSIC's common stock, borrowings, net investment income from operations, capital gains proceeds from the sale of assets, non-capital gains proceeds from the sale of assets and dividends or other distributions paid to it on account of preferred and common equity investments in portfolio companies. FSIC has not established limits on the amount of funds it may use from available sources to make distributions. There can be no assurance that FSIC will be able to pay distributions at a specific rate or at all.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations Contact

Marc Yaklofsky



marc.yaklofsky@fsinvestments.com

FS Investments Media Team

Marc Yaklofsky



media@fsinvestments.com

Income Statement Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Investment income Interest income $ 77,458 $ 74,928 $ 152,727 $ 147,766 Paid-in-kind interest income 8,704 7,588 17,152 14,469 Fee income 2,993 9,546 5,446 29,076 Dividend income — — 7,355 — From non-controlled/affiliated investments: Interest income 2,223 3,353 3,651 7,037 Paid-in-kind interest income 726 699 3,873 1,305 Fee income — 2 — 31 From controlled/affiliated investments: Interest income 1,404 939 2,524 2,441 Paid-in-kind interest income 2,067 1,640 3,865 2,634 Total investment income 95,575 98,695 196,593 204,759 Operating expenses Management fees 15,313 18,367 33,167 36,734 Subordinated income incentive fees 10,906 11,617 22,905 24,764 Administrative services expenses 742 742 1,476 1,476 Accounting and administrative fees 249 255 503 520 Interest expense 20,782 19,617 40,835 39,056 Directors' fees 274 274 770 545 Other general and administrative expenses 1,579 1,363 3,211 2,614 Total operating expenses 49,845 52,235 102,867 105,709 Management fee waiver (225) — (2,776) — Net expenses 49,620 52,235 100,091 105,709 Net investment income 45,955 46,460 96,502 99,050 Realized and unrealized gain/loss Net realized gain (loss) on investments: Non-controlled/unaffiliated investments 40,736 (14,147) 36,385 (62,594) Non-controlled/affiliated investments (10,083) — (10,075) 305 Controlled/affiliated investments 12 — 12 (52,879) Net realized gain (loss) on foreign currency 36 61 97 184 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on



investments: Non-controlled/unaffiliated investments (81,473) (9,458) (98,974) 119,802 Non-controlled/affiliated investments (21,073) (5,602) (26,603) (17,930) Controlled/affiliated investments (7,986) 4,132 (17,693) (367) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on secured



borrowing — — — (10) Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency 2,538 (3,004) 1,936 (3,726) Total net realized and unrealized gain (loss) (77,293) (28,018) (114,915) (17,215) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from



operations $ (31,338) $ 18,442 $ (18,413) $ 81,835 Per share information—basic and diluted Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations



(Earnings per Share) $ (0.13) $ 0.08 $ (0.08) $ 0.33 Weighted average shares outstanding 242,801,446 245,107,405 244,249,274 244,832,713

Balance Sheet June 30, 2018 (Unaudited) December 31, 2017 Assets Investments, at fair value Non-controlled/unaffiliated investments (amortized cost—$3,359,024 and $3,532,517, respectively) $ 3,328,444 $ 3,600,911 Non-controlled/affiliated investments (amortized cost—$196,144 and $197,468, respectively) 202,128 230,055 Controlled/affiliated investments (amortized cost—$105,615 and $86,861, respectively) 96,329 95,268 Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost—$3,660,783 and $3,816,846, respectively) 3,626,901 3,926,234 Cash 194,604 134,932 Foreign currency, at fair value (cost—$6,305 and $3,685, respectively) 6,174 3,810 Receivable for investments sold and repaid 19,552 3,477 Income receivable 32,239 30,668 Deferred financing costs 2,963 3,459 Prepaid expenses and other assets 525 1,695 Total assets $ 3,882,958 $ 4,104,275 Liabilities Payable for investments purchased $ 21,841 $ 1,978 Credit facilities payable (net of deferred financing costs of $2,624 and $3,179, respectively) 553,656 638,571 Unsecured notes payable (net of deferred financing costs of $1,086 and $1,402, respectively) 1,074,883 1,073,445 Stockholder distributions payable 46,029 46,704 Management fees payable 15,088 15,450 Subordinated income incentive fees payable 10,906 12,871 Administrative services expense payable 684 294 Interest payable 23,210 22,851 Directors' fees payable 261 276 Other accrued expenses and liabilities 1,622 7,112 Total liabilities 1,748,180 1,819,552 Commitments and contingencies — — Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized, 240,602,753 and 245,725,416 shares



issued and outstanding, respectively 241 246 Capital in excess of par value 2,233,692 2,272,591 Accumulated undistributed net realized gain/loss on investments and gain/loss on foreign currency (218,869) (245,288) Accumulated undistributed (distributions in excess of) net investment income 147,936 144,062 Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments and unrealized gain/loss on foreign currency (28,222) 113,112 Total stockholders' equity 2,134,778 2,284,723 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,882,958 $ 4,104,275 Net asset value per share of common stock at period end $ 8.87 $ 9.30

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). FSIC uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing financial results and believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends and in comparing FSIC's financial results with other BDCs.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures, and should be read only in conjunction with FSIC's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures1

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 GAAP net investment income per share $0.19 $0.21 $0.19 Plus capital gains incentive fees per share — — — Plus excise taxes per share — — — Plus one-time expenses per share — — — Adjusted net investment income per share2 $0.19 $0.21 $0.19

1) Per share data was derived by using the weighted average shares of FSIC's common stock outstanding



during the applicable period. Per share numbers may not sum due to rounding. 2) Adjusted net investment income is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted net investment income is



presented for all periods as GAAP net investment income excluding (i) the accrual for the capital gains



incentive fee for realized and unrealized gains; (ii) excise taxes; and (iii) certain non-recurring operating



expenses that are one-time in nature and are not representative of ongoing operating expenses incurred



during FSIC's normal course of business (referred to herein as one-time expenses). FSIC uses this non-



GAAP financial measure internally in analyzing financial results and believes that the use of this non-GAAP



financial measure is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends and in



comparing its financial results with other business development companies. The presentation of this additional



information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance



with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP net investment income to adjusted net investment income can be found



above. 3) The per share data for distributions reflects the amount of distributions paid per share of our common stock to



stockholders of record during each applicable period. 4) See FSIC's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2018 for a description of FSIC's



investment strategies. 5) Gross portfolio yield represents the expected annualized yield of FSIC's investment portfolio based on the



composition of the portfolio as of the applicable date. FSIC's estimated gross portfolio yield may be higher than



an investor's yield on an investment in shares of FSIC's common stock because it does not reflect sales



commissions or charges that may be incurred in connection with the purchase or sale of such shares, or operating



expenses that may be incurred by FSIC. FSIC's estimated gross portfolio yield does not represent an actual



investment return to stockholders, is subject to change and, in the future, may be greater or less than the rates



set forth herein. 6) Interest income is recorded on an accrual basis. See FSIC's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months



ended June 30, 2018 for a description of FSIC's revenue recognition policy.

SOURCE FS Investment Corporation

Related Links

http://www.fsinvestmentcorp.com

