FSLR Investor Alert: Kyros Law is Filing Legal Claims on Behalf of First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) Investors

BOSTON, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting investors of First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) that it is filing legal claims against the company on behalf of investors.

The company has recently agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit filed against it by investors for over $350 million dollars.

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) investors that purchased between 04/30/2008 and 02/28/2012

In 2012, a shareholder lawsuit filed against the company alleged US securities law violations committed by First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) management that led to significant losses to investors. These allegations stemmed from defective panels manufactured by the company that caused First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) to pay out hundreds of millions of dollars in warranty claims on these defective panels.

On September 23, 2011, First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) informed the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission that First Solar Inc was commencing an internal investigation regarding a possible violation of Regulation Fair Disclosure.

Shares of First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) declined from a high of over $300 in 2008 to under $26 on March 12, 2012.

