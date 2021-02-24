FSR Welcomes New Members To Its Board Of Directors

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR), the leading international nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients, is pleased to announce the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Michael Kaplan and Jeffrey Raich, two respected and committed individuals who bring decades of nonprofit and business experience to join our Board of Directors," said Mary McGowan, CEO, of FSR. "Mr. Kaplan and Mr. Raich join the board at a pivotal time for rare and inflammatory disease research and patient support. As FSR enters into its third decade, the addition of these leaders enhances the valuable skills and experiences of our board. We are confident their expertise, leadership, and passion will elevate our extraordinary efforts to carry out our important mission."

Michael Kaplan is President & CEO of the Melanoma Research Alliance and brings to FSR more than 25 years of executive non-profit and public health leadership experience. Mr. Kaplan directed nonprofits and patient advocacy groups across the United States and internationally and managed international and domestic grant-making portfolios focused on disease surveillance, prevention and treatment. Prior to his position as President & CEO of the Melanoma Research Alliance, Mr. Kaplan held leadership positions at AIDS United, the Cascade AIDS Project in Portland, Oregon, and the Academy for Educational Development, Futures Group International, and the National Youth Advocacy Coalition. He served on the boards of several organizations focusing on health issues from HIV/AIDS to behavioral health.

Jeffrey Raich is Co-President, Co-Founder, and a Director of Moelis & Company. Mr. Raich is a skilled executive with over 30 years of experience in investment banking, having advised on over 200 M&A transactions across a broad spectrum of industries. Prior to joining Moelis & Company, Mr. Raich was the Joint Global Head of M&A at UBS Investment Bank, where he founded UBS's Exclusive Sales and Divestitures Group. Mr. Raich served on numerous boards throughout his career and is currently a member of the McIntire School of Commerce Advisory Board at the University of Virginia. He is a board member of the UCLA Health System and is also co-chair of the Lung Health Advisory Board at UCLA. Mr. Raich also serves on The Posse Foundation National Board of Directors.

FSR's Board of Directors is comprised of leaders from the business, medical and patient communities. The board is responsible for the strategic direction of the foundation. In addition, the organization's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), comprised of the world's leading sarcoidosis experts, helps advance FSR's mission by providing strategic advice for its scientific and research programs.

Sarcoidosis is a rare inflammatory disease characterized by the formation of granulomas—tiny clumps of inflammatory cells—in one or more organs of the body. Despite increasing advances in research, sarcoidosis remains difficult to diagnose with limited treatment options and no known cure.

About the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR)

Established in 2000, The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is the leading international nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients. Since inception, FSR has fostered over $5 million in sarcoidosis-specific research efforts and has worked diligently to provide resources to thousands. For more information, visit www.stopsarcoidosis.org.

