FSU College Of Business Ranks No. 1 For Dr. William T. Hold/the National Alliance Program In Risk Management And Insurance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida State University College of Business undergraduate Risk Management/Insurance Program is ranked No. 1 in the country, by U.S. News & World Report's "Best Colleges 2022 Guidebook," released Monday.

The college's Dr. William T. Hold/The National Alliance Program in Risk Management and Insurance stands as the top-ranked program for its ability to prepare future insurance and risk management professionals in the areas of enterprise risk management; financial planning; employee benefits; life and health insurer operations and products; and property and casualty operations and products.

Michael Hartline, Dean of the College of Business, stated "This No. 1 ranking is a result of the work of faculty, staff, our incredible alumni and industry partners who support and nourish our program. It validates the work of faculty members who garner worldwide acknowledgments as experts in their fields. Our students are motivated by career and leadership opportunities in risk management and insurance, and they'll appreciate the top-ranked program. We are so thankful to Dr. Hold and The National Alliance for their investments in our continuing preeminence."

Dr. Hold and The National Alliance for Insurance Education and Research donated $5 million to the College of Business to build its highly ranked RMI program. In appreciation, the program took its current name in February 2012.

Dr. Hold is Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of The National Alliance. He earned a bachelor's degree from FSU, master's and doctoral degrees from the University of Wisconsin, and an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from FSU. For six years, Dr. Hold held a place on Insurance Newscast's list of the "100 Most Powerful People in the Insurance Industry." In 2011, he received the Dr. Henry C. Martin Award of Industry Achievement.

Dr. Hold stated, "We take great pride in FSU's prestigious ranking. The Dr. William T. Hold/The National Alliance Program in Risk Management and Insurance brings together the absolute best practical education available with the nation's most astute faculty and student body. Our unique and long-standing partnership with FSU continues to thrive, supporting a new generation of risk management and insurance education and industry professionals."

Among the oldest and largest in the country, FSU's RMI program consistently secures a top spot among the nation's public and private universities. Learn more about the program here.

Media Contact

Griselda Castillo

Marketing Director

[email protected]

512-349-3303

SOURCE The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research